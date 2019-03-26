IRC : Announcements and Notices - Both Ends of the Amur River Bridge Connected

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. The information set out below in this announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares in the Company.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1029)

BOTH ENDS OF THE AMUR RIVER BRIDGE CONNECTED

Wednesday, 27 March 2019: IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code 1029) is pleased to announce that the Chinese authorities of the Heilongjiang province has confirmed that both ends of the Russia-Chinacross-border bridge over the Amur River has been connected.

According to the local media, the authorities of China's Heilongjiang province has confirmed that the last steel beam of the Russian-Chinese railway bridge over Amur River, which is known as Heilongjiang in China, has been installed. This means that Russia has fully completed its engineer work on its side of the bridge. With China having completed the construction of its part in October 2018, the main span of the bridge has been connected. The full construction of the bridge is scheduled to complete in July 2019 and is expected to be operational later in 2019. The bridge is expected to enhance the region's economic development by providing a more efficient transportation alternative on top of the existing ferries and railway routes.

Commenting on the news above, Yury Makarov, Chief Executive Officer of IRC said: "I am pleased that the Amur River Bridge has been successfully connected. This significant milestone means that K&S is one step closer to using this cost-effectiverailway bridge. When selling to the Chinese customers via this bridge, K&S could save the transportation cost by up to US$5 per tonne. In addition, apart from shortening the shipment time to customers from 7-10days to 3-5days, logistic efficiency is also improved as the time needed to turnaround the wagons are reduced. We look forward to the commissioning of the bridge later in 2019."