Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  IRC LIMITED    1029   HK0000068244

IRC LIMITED

(1029)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IRC : Announcements and Notices - Both Ends of the Amur River Bridge Connected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 09:20pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. The information set out below in this announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares in the Company.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1029)

BOTH ENDS OF THE AMUR RIVER BRIDGE CONNECTED

Wednesday, 27 March 2019: IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code 1029) is pleased to announce that the Chinese authorities of the Heilongjiang province has confirmed that both ends of the Russia-Chinacross-border bridge over the Amur River has been connected.

According to the local media, the authorities of China's Heilongjiang province has confirmed that the last steel beam of the Russian-Chinese railway bridge over Amur River, which is known as Heilongjiang in China, has been installed. This means that Russia has fully completed its engineer work on its side of the bridge. With China having completed the construction of its part in October 2018, the main span of the bridge has been connected. The full construction of the bridge is scheduled to complete in July 2019 and is expected to be operational later in 2019. The bridge is expected to enhance the region's economic development by providing a more efficient transportation alternative on top of the existing ferries and railway routes.

Commenting on the news above, Yury Makarov, Chief Executive Officer of IRC said: "I am pleased that the Amur River Bridge has been successfully connected. This significant milestone means that K&S is one step closer to using this cost-effectiverailway bridge. When selling to the Chinese customers via this bridge, K&S could save the transportation cost by up to US$5 per tonne. In addition, apart from shortening the shipment time to customers from 7-10days to 3-5days, logistic efficiency is also improved as the time needed to turnaround the wagons are reduced. We look forward to the commissioning of the bridge later in 2019."

- 1 -

The Amur River Bridge

Both ends of the Amur River Bridge connected

By Order of the Board

IRC Limited

Yury Makarov

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, People's Republic of China

Wednesday, 27 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr Yury Makarov and Mr Danila Kotlyarov. The Non-Executive Directors are Mr Peter Hambro and Mr Chi Kin Cheng. The Independent Non-Executive Directors are Mr Daniel Bradshaw, Mr Chuang-Fei Li, Mr Simon Murray, CBE, Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, Mr Jonathan Martin Smith and Mr Raymond Kar Tung Woo.

IRC Limited

6H, 9 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong Telephone: +852 2772 0007

Email: ir@ircgroup.com.hk

Website: www.ircgroup.com.hk

For further information please visit www.ircgroup.com.hk or contact:

Kent Lo

Manager - Communications & Investor Relations

Telephone: +852 2772 0007

Mobile: +852 9688 8293

Email: kl@ircgroup.com.hk

- 2 -

Disclaimer

IRC Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 01:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRC LIMITED
09:20pIRC : Announcements and Notices - Both Ends of the Amur River Bridge Connected
PU
07:55aPETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Repayment of Temporary Bridge Loans by IRC
AQ
03/22IRC : 2018 Annual Results Conference Call Advisory
PU
03/21IRC : Announcements and Notices - Profit Warning
PU
03/19IRC : Announcements and Notices - Refinancing of ICBC Loan Completed-gazprombank..
PU
03/18IRC : Announcements and Notices - Dates of Directors' Meeting 2018 Results Annou..
PU
03/12IRC : Announcements and Notices - Petropavlovsk's Shareholders Approved the Guar..
PU
03/11PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - IRC Announcement K&S Operated at 86% Capacity, Production ..
AQ
02/27PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - IRC Announcement In Relation To Entry Into New Recourse Ag..
AQ
02/21PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - Update on Temporary Bridge Loan to IRC
AQ
More news
Chart IRC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IRC LIMITED Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yury Vitalyevich Makarov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Charles Percival Hambro Chairman
Danila Kotlyarov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kar Tung Woo Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Rochfort Bradshaw Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRC LIMITED176.60%114
ARCELORMITTAL0.42%21 059
POSCO--.--%19 477
NUCOR9.79%17 336
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP8.39%16 932
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 515
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.