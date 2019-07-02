IRC : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Hong Kong Share Registrar and Transfer Office

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. The information set out below in this announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares in the Company.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1029)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Wednesday, 3 July 2019: IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code 1029) hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

IRC Limited

Yury Makarov

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, People's Republic of China

Wednesday, 3 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr Yury Makarov and Mr Danila Kotlyarov. The Non-Executive Directors are Mr Peter Hambro and Mr Chi Kin Cheng. The Independent Non-Executive Directors are Mr Daniel Bradshaw, Mr Chuang-Fei Li, Mr Simon Murray, CBE, Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, Mr Jonathan Martin Smith and Mr Raymond Kar Tung Woo.