Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  IRC LIMITED    1029   HK0000068244

IRC LIMITED

(1029)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IRC : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Hong Kong Share Registrar and Transfer Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. The information set out below in this announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares in the Company.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1029)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Wednesday, 3 July 2019: IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code 1029) hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

IRC Limited

Yury Makarov

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, People's Republic of China

Wednesday, 3 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr Yury Makarov and Mr Danila Kotlyarov. The Non-Executive Directors are Mr Peter Hambro and Mr Chi Kin Cheng. The Independent Non-Executive Directors are Mr Daniel Bradshaw, Mr Chuang-Fei Li, Mr Simon Murray, CBE, Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, Mr Jonathan Martin Smith and Mr Raymond Kar Tung Woo.

- 1 -

IRC Limited

6H, 9 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong Telephone: +852 2772 0007

Email: ir@ircgroup.com.hk

Website: www.ircgroup.com.hk

For further information please visit www.ircgroup.com.hk or contact:

Kent Lo

Manager - Communications & Investor Relations

Telephone: +852 2772 0007

Mobile: +852 9688 8293

Email: kl@ircgroup.com.hk

- 2 -

Disclaimer

IRC Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 00:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRC LIMITED
08:13pIRC : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Hong Kong Share Registrar..
PU
07/01IRC : Announcements and Notices - Entry Into Share Retention Agreement Disclosur..
PU
06/19IRC : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Hel..
PU
06/12PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : - IRC Announcement K&S Operated at 97% Capacity in the First..
AQ
06/10IRC : Announcements and Notices - K&S Operated at 97% Capacity in the First Half..
PU
05/20IRC : Circulars - Notification Letter to Non-registered Holders of Shares and Re..
PU
05/20IRC : Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting to be Held on 19 June 2019
PU
05/20IRC : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/20IRC : Circulars - (1) General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Shares, (2) Elect..
PU
04/30IRC : unit K&S iron ore concentrate volume up 9.2%
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 191 M
EBIT 2019 25,9 M
Net income 2019 9,50 M
Debt 2019 190 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 22,6x
P/E ratio 2020 6,12x
EV / Sales2019 2,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
Capitalization 208 M
Chart IRC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IRC LIMITED Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,03  $
Last Close Price 0,03  $
Spread / Highest target -8,04%
Spread / Average Target -8,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yury Vitalyevich Makarov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Charles Percival Hambro Chairman
Danila Kotlyarov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kar Tung Woo Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Rochfort Bradshaw Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRC LIMITED389.36%198
ARCELORMITTAL-12.13%18 208
POSCO--.--%17 361
NUCOR6.35%16 967
NIPPON STEEL CORP1.11%15 926
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO9.97%15 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About