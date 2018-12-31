Log in
IRC : Announcements and Notices - IRC Obtains ICBC Waivers for Debt Service Relief

12/31/2018 | 12:59am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1029)

IRC OBTAINS ICBC WAIVERS FOR DEBT SERVICE RELIEF

Monday, 31 December 2018: This announcement is made by IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code 1029) pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company is pleased to announce that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd ("ICBC") has confirmed that all conditions precedent to the grant of the ICBC waivers have been fulfilled and the waivers are now effective.

As set out in the Company's announcement of 19 December 2018, ICBC has agreed to grant waivers to the Group in respect of a US$340 million project finance facility between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Kimkano-Sutarsky Mining and Beneficiation Plant LLC ("K&S") and ICBC, entered into on 13 December 2010 (the "Project Finance Facility"), including obligations to maintain the debt service reserve account with ICBC and obligations of K&S and its guarantor, Petropavlovsk PLC, to comply with certain financial covenants, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent.

The Company is pleased to announce that on 29 December 2018, ICBC informed the Company that all conditions precedent have been fulfilled, and the waivers are now effective. The waivers obtained include a waiver from the obligation of the Group to maintain the debt service reserve account until the earlier of, the date on which the security under the Project Finance Facility is released, and 21 March 2019 (both days inclusive). The waiver from the obligations of K&S and Petropavlovsk PLC to comply with certain financial covenants is effective until the earlier of, the date on which the security under the Project Finance Facility is released, and 21 March 2019 (both days inclusive).

By Order of the Board

IRC Limited

Yury Makarov Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, People's Republic of China

Monday, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr Yury Makarov and Mr Danila Kotlyarov. The Non-Executive Directors are Mr Peter Charles Percival Hambro and Mr Chi Kin Cheng. The Independent Non-Executive Directors are Mr Daniel Bradshaw, Mr Chuang-Fei Li, Mr Simon Murray, CBE, Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur, Mr Jonathan Martin Smith and Mr Raymond Kar Tung Woo.

IRC Limited

6H, 9 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong

Tel: +852 2772 0007

Fax: +852 2772 0329 Email:ir@ircgroup.com.hkWebsite:www.ircgroup.com.hk

For further information please visitwww.ircgroup.com.hkor contact:

Kent Lo

Manager - Communications & Investor Relations Telephone: +852 2772 0007

Mobile: +852 9688 8293 Email:kl@ircgroup.com.hk

Disclaimer

IRC Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2018 23:58:04 UTC
