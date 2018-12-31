IRC : Announcements and Notices - IRC Obtains ICBC Waivers for Debt Service Relief

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

IRC OBTAINS ICBC WAIVERS FOR DEBT SERVICE RELIEF

Monday, 31 December 2018: This announcement is made by IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code 1029)

The Company is pleased to announce that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd ("ICBC") has confirmed that all conditions precedent to the grant of the ICBC waivers have been fulfilled and the waivers are now effective.

As set out in the Company's announcement of 19 December 2018, ICBC has agreed to grant waivers to the Group in respect of a US$340 million project finance facility between the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Kimkano-Sutarsky Mining and Beneficiation Plant LLC ("K&S") and ICBC, entered into on 13 December 2010 (the "Project Finance Facility"), including obligations to maintain the debt service reserve account with ICBC and obligations of K&S and its guarantor, Petropavlovsk PLC, to comply with certain financial covenants, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent.

The Company is pleased to announce that on 29 December 2018, ICBC informed the Company that all conditions precedent have been fulfilled, and the waivers are now effective. The waivers obtained include a waiver from the obligation of the Group to maintain the debt service reserve account until the earlier of, the date on which the security under the Project Finance Facility is released, and 21 March 2019 (both days inclusive). The waiver from the obligations of K&S and Petropavlovsk PLC to comply with certain financial covenants is effective until the earlier of, the date on which the security under the Project Finance Facility is released, and 21 March 2019 (both days inclusive).

Monday, 31 December 2018

