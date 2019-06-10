Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  IRC LIMITED    1029   HK0000068244

IRC LIMITED

(1029)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IRC : Announcements and Notices - K&S Operated at 97% Capacity in the First Half of May Vanadium Joint Venture Recommenced Operation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. The information set out below in this announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares in the Company.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1029)

K&S OPERATED AT 97% CAPACITY

IN THE FIRST HALF OF MAY

VANADIUM JOINT VENTURE RECOMMENCED OPERATION

Tuesday, 11 June 2019: IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code 1029) is pleased to announce that its K&S mine operated at close to full capacity of c.97% in the first half of May 2019. Meanwhile, IRC's vanadium joint venture with Jianlong has recommenced operation, providing a diversification to the product mix of the Group.

Iron Ore

K&S has made good progress in its ramp-up programme, and its production volume has increased, as most of the bottlenecks have been removed. The mine and beneficiation plant successfully operated at an average capacity of c.97% in the first half of May, demonstrating the ability to operate at its full capacity on a continuous basis; and May's monthly production was another record of c.86% capacity. Production in the second half of the month was lower than the first half because a design fault in the gearbox in one of the crusher's feeder, which caused a breakage and resulted in a daily production drop to c.50% for a period of a few days. The damage was swiftly rectified, and the production levels returned to >90% in the beginning of June after the rectification of the defect.

Vanadium Pentoxide

Having successfully sourced feedstock from China, IRC's vanadium joint venture (46%) with Jianlong Steel has recommenced operation and this diversifies the product mix of the Group. The joint venture had been moved to care and maintenance in 2017 as the operation of this steel-slag reprocessing plant was suspended, due to a lack of feedstock.

- 1 -

Commenting on the news above, Yury Makarov, Chief Executive Officer of IRC said:

"I am pleased that K&S had a positive period of operation, with the mine and beneficiation plant running at close to full capacity in the first half of May. It was annoying that the problem with the crush feeder affected our production volume in the second half of the month, but the good news is that it has been resolved. K&S achieved a monthly production record of approximately 86% of the design capacity, and it is encouraging that the good operating result coincides with a strong iron ore price environment.

Recently, the 62% iron ore benchmark price has increased to its five-year high of over US$100/t, due to significant supply disruptions around the globe. At the same time iron ore stockpiles at the Chinese ports have fallen to their lowest level since 2017, thanks to near- record production rates at the Chinese Steelmakers. It is hopeful that these drivers will continue to provide support to the iron ore price.

I am also pleased to report that the vanadium joint venture is back in production. We are working with Jianlong Steel, our joint venture partner to bring the plant up to speed, so as to provide a positive contribution to both parties."

Vanadium JV-Smelting and packing facilities

Vanadium Pentoxide

By Order of the Board

IRC Limited

Yury Makarov

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, People's Republic of China

Tuesday, 11 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr Yury Makarov and Mr Danila Kotlyarov. The Non-Executive Directors are Mr Peter Hambro and Mr Chi Kin Cheng. The Independent Non-Executive Directors are Mr Daniel Bradshaw, Mr Chuang-Fei Li, Mr Simon Murray, CBE, Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, Mr Jonathan Martin Smith and Mr Raymond Kar Tung Woo.

- 2 -

IRC Limited

6H, 9 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong Telephone: +852 2772 0007

Email: ir@ircgroup.com.hk

Website: www.ircgroup.com.hk

For further information please visit www.ircgroup.com.hk or contact:

Kent Lo

Manager - Communications & Investor Relations

Telephone: +852 2772 0007

Mobile: +852 9688 8293

Email: kl@ircgroup.com.hk

- 3 -

Disclaimer

IRC Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 01:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRC LIMITED
09:08pIRC : Announcements and Notices - K&S Operated at 97% Capacity in the First Half..
PU
05/20IRC : Circulars - Notification Letter to Non-registered Holders of Shares and Re..
PU
05/20IRC : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/20IRC : Circulars - (1) General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Shares, (2) Elect..
PU
05/20IRC : Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting to be Held on 19 June 2019
PU
04/30IRC : unit K&S iron ore concentrate volume up 9.2%
AQ
04/29IRC : Announcements and Notices - First Quarter Trading Update for the Three Mon..
PU
04/29IRC : Circulars - Notification Letter to Non-registered Holders of Shares and Re..
PU
04/23IRC : 2019 First Quater Trading Update Conference Call Advisory
PU
04/12IRC : sells 210,000 tonnes of 65% concentrate in Mar
AQ
More news
Chart IRC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IRC LIMITED Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,03 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yury Vitalyevich Makarov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Charles Percival Hambro Chairman
Danila Kotlyarov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kar Tung Woo Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Rochfort Bradshaw Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRC LIMITED261.70%155
POSCO--.--%17 813
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 873
NIPPON STEEL CORP-1.54%15 761
ARCELORMITTAL-25.67%15 198
NUCOR-1.87%15 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About