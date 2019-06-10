IRC : Announcements and Notices - K&S Operated at 97% Capacity in the First Half of May Vanadium Joint Venture Recommenced Operation

Commenting on the news above, Yury Makarov, Chief Executive Officer of IRC said:
"I am pleased that K&S had a positive period of operation, with the mine and beneficiation plant running at close to full capacity in the first half of May. It was annoying that the problem with the crush feeder affected our production volume in the second half of the month, but the good news is that it has been resolved. K&S achieved a monthly production record of approximately 86% of the design capacity, and it is encouraging that the good operating result coincides with a strong iron ore price environment.
Recently, the 62% iron ore benchmark price has increased to its five-year high of over US$100/t, due to significant supply disruptions around the globe. At the same time iron ore stockpiles at the Chinese ports have fallen to their lowest level since 2017, thanks to near- record production rates at the Chinese Steelmakers. It is hopeful that these drivers will continue to provide support to the iron ore price.
I am also pleased to report that the vanadium joint venture is back in production. We are working with Jianlong Steel, our joint venture partner to bring the plant up to speed, so as to provide a positive contribution to both parties."
|
Vanadium JV-Smelting and packing facilities
|
Vanadium Pentoxide
By Order of the Board
IRC Limited
Yury Makarov
Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, People's Republic of China
Tuesday, 11 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr Yury Makarov and Mr Danila Kotlyarov. The Non-Executive Directors are Mr Peter Hambro and Mr Chi Kin Cheng. The Independent Non-Executive Directors are Mr Daniel Bradshaw, Mr Chuang-Fei Li, Mr Simon Murray, CBE, Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, Mr Jonathan Martin Smith and Mr Raymond Kar Tung Woo.