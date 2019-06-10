IRC : Announcements and Notices - K&S Operated at 97% Capacity in the First Half of May Vanadium Joint Venture Recommenced Operation

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. The information set out below in this announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares in the Company.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1029)

K&S OPERATED AT 97% CAPACITY

IN THE FIRST HALF OF MAY

VANADIUM JOINT VENTURE RECOMMENCED OPERATION

Tuesday, 11 June 2019: IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code 1029) is pleased to announce that its K&S mine operated at close to full capacity of c.97% in the first half of May 2019. Meanwhile, IRC's vanadium joint venture with Jianlong has recommenced operation, providing a diversification to the product mix of the Group.

Iron Ore

K&S has made good progress in its ramp-up programme, and its production volume has increased, as most of the bottlenecks have been removed. The mine and beneficiation plant successfully operated at an average capacity of c.97% in the first half of May, demonstrating the ability to operate at its full capacity on a continuous basis; and May's monthly production was another record of c.86% capacity. Production in the second half of the month was lower than the first half because a design fault in the gearbox in one of the crusher's feeder, which caused a breakage and resulted in a daily production drop to c.50% for a period of a few days. The damage was swiftly rectified, and the production levels returned to >90% in the beginning of June after the rectification of the defect.

Vanadium Pentoxide

Having successfully sourced feedstock from China, IRC's vanadium joint venture (46%) with Jianlong Steel has recommenced operation and this diversifies the product mix of the Group. The joint venture had been moved to care and maintenance in 2017 as the operation of this steel-slag reprocessing plant was suspended, due to a lack of feedstock.