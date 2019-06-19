IRC : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 19 June 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1029)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 19 JUNE 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed at the AGM held on 19 June 2019.

Reference is made to the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of IRC Limited dated 20

May 2019 (the "AGM Notice") containing details of the resolutions tabled before the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year 2019 (the "AGM") for shareholders' approval. Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 20 May 2019 (the "Circular").

Thursday, 20 June 2019: IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code 1029). The Board of Directors of IRC (the "Board of Directors") is pleased to announce that the AGM was held at 2:30 p.m. on 19 June 2019 at the Admiralty Conference Centre 1804, 18/F, Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong.

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

As at the date of the AGM, the issued share capital of the Company was 7,093,386,381 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions of the AGM. The AGM was held in compliance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company.