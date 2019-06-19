IRC : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 19 June 2019
06/19/2019 | 07:44pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1029)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 19 JUNE 2019
The Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed at the AGM held on 19 June 2019.
Reference is made to the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of IRC Limited dated 20
May 2019 (the "AGM Notice") containing details of the resolutions tabled before the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year 2019 (the "AGM") for shareholders' approval. Unless otherwise stated, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 20 May 2019 (the "Circular").
Thursday, 20 June 2019: IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code 1029). The Board of Directors of IRC (the "Board of Directors") is pleased to announce that the AGM was held at 2:30 p.m. on 19 June 2019 at the Admiralty Conference Centre 1804, 18/F, Tower 1, Admiralty Centre, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong.
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
As at the date of the AGM, the issued share capital of the Company was 7,093,386,381 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions of the AGM. The AGM was held in compliance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company.
All the resolutions at the AGM were put to the vote by way of poll and were approved by the shareholders of the Company. The poll results of the resolutions at the AGM are as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and consider the reports of the Directors and
2,533,878,439
2,000
the Auditor together with the Statement of Accounts for
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
the year ended 31 December 2018.
2.
To re-appoint Messrs Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as
2,533,878,439
2,000
Auditor and authorise the Board of Directors to fix their
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
remuneration.
3.
To elect Mr Peter Charles Percival Hambro as Non-
2,529,957,599
3,922,840
Executive Director.
(99.85%)
(0.15%)
4.
(a) To re-elect Mr Danila Kotlyarov as Executive
2,530,226,439
3,654,000
Director.
(99.86%)
(0.14%)
(b) To re-elect Mr Daniel Rochfort Bradshaw as
2,533,878,439
2,000
Independent Non-Executive Director.
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
(c) To re - elect Mr Raymond Kar Tung Woo as
2,530,776,439
3,104,000
Independent Non-Executive Director.
(99.88%)
(0.12%)
5.
To give a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase
2,533,878,439
2,000
shares in the Company not exceeding 10% of the number
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
of Shares of the Company in issue.
6.
To give a general mandate to the Directors to issue,
2,452,276,173
81,604,266
allot and deal with additional shares in the Company not
(96.78%)
(3.22%)
exceeding the sum of 20% of the number of Shares of the
Company in issue.
7.
To add shares repurchased to the general mandate to issue
2,452,276,173
81,604,266
new shares in Resolution 6.
(96.78%)
(3.22%)
Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Share Registrar of the Company, acted as scrutineers at the AGM.
By Order of the Board
IRC Limited
Yury Makarov
Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, People's Republic of China
Thursday, 20 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr Yury Makarov and Mr Danila Kotlyarov. The Non-Executive Directors are Mr Peter Hambro and Mr Patrick Chi Kin Cheng. The Independent Non-Executive Directors are Mr Daniel Bradshaw, Mr. Chuang-Fei Li, Mr Simon Murray, CBE, Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, Mr Jonathan Martin Smith and Mr Raymond Kar Tung Woo.
