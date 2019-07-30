IRC : Announcements and Notices - Second Quarter Trading Update for the Three Months Ended 30 June 2019 Strong Production Rate of 88% Capacity Profit Warning

SECOND QUARTER TRADING UPDATE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Change 1Q 2019 Change 1H 2019 1H 2018 Change Iron Ore concentrate - Production (tonnes) 701,474 580,933 +20.7% 522,875 +34.2% 1,224,349 1,084,602 +12.9% - Sales (tonnes) 712,033 555,677 +28.1% 527,365 +35.0% 1,239,398 1,046,649 +18.4%

During the second quarter of 2019, K&S sold 712,033 tonnes of 65% Fe iron ore concentrate to customers in China and Russia, an increase of 35.0% over the first quarter. 701,474 tonnes of iron ore concentrate were produced, representing c. 88% of K&S's annualised production capacity. Production volume in 2Q 2019 was 34.2% higher than that of the previous quarter, despite a design fault in the gearbox in one of the crusher's feeders causing production interruption. The design fault has been successfully rectified and the problem is not expected to recur. K&S is currently operating at an average capacity of c. 88% and is on track to operate at full capacity later in 2019.

Due to global supply disruptions and robust market demand for iron ore, 65% iron ore Platts benchmark has increased by c. 49% in the first half of 2019. As part of the ongoing hedging program for risk management purposes, during the first half of 2019, IRC has entered into hedging contracts to reduce the risks of adverse price movement. Although IRC may not be able to fully capture the upside of the market price, hedging allows the Group to secure a comfortable level of profit and cashflow, including repayment of the Gazprombank facilities, which are particularly important for IRC.

Cost control is an important factor in maintaining and growing profitability. In 2019, K&S managed to control cash cost per tonne to a level which is comparable to that of last year. It is expected that further saving on transportation cost could be achieved when the Amur River Bridge is in use. Full details of cost breakdown will be provided in the Company's results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

PROFIT WARNING

The Board further advises shareholders and potential investors that, pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts and current market information, the Group expects to record a greater net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

Whilst the operations of the Group are generally performing as forecast and EBITDA generated from K&S in the first half of 2019 is expected to be greater than that of the same period last year, the Group expects to record a greater net loss for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to the six months ended 30 June 2018 because of higher depreciation charges resulting from the reversal of asset impairments at the end of 2018; greater finance expenses due to higher interest rates relating to the loans from Gazprombank and Petropavlovsk; and foreign exchange losses mainly due to the appreciation of the Russian Rouble. In addition, the Group had an unamortised borrowing cost of c.US$11 million relating to the ICBC loan which was to be amortised. As the Group has refinanced the ICBC loan facility, this necessitates an accounting adjustment to fully write off this unamortised cost of c.US$11 million in the statement of profit or loss for the first half of 2019, instead of amortising the cost over the remaining loan term. The write off does not have any cash impact on the Group.

The financial information contained in this announcement is based only on the Board's preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and other information currently available to the Company and may be subject to adjustments. It should be noted that the Company is in the process of finalising its results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and such results may be subject to further amendments as appropriate. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the Company's results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 for further details, which will be published by the end of August 2019.