IRC : Announcements and Notices - Update on K&S Refinancing

UPDATE ON K&S REFINANCING

Monday, 24 September 2018: This announcement is made by IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code 1029) pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities ("Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

As K&S has reached an advanced stage of commissioning and hence lowered its risk profile, the Board of IRC has progressed a number of alternatives regarding a more efficient long term project financing. Discussions with ICBC continue regarding IRC's requests to amend the current agreement and discussions with a number of other parties continue. One party has progressed to positive credit approval and the Board of IRC plans to progress documentation and approval processes such that IRC has the option to accept this refinancing offer.

On 21 September 2018, after trading hours, a leading Russian bank informed the Company that its credit committee has granted approval, subject to the entry into legally binding agreements, for a new US$240 million facility (the "New Facility") to be provided to LLC KS GOK, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Borrower"). If progressed, the New Facility would be utilised to repay the ICBC facility in full of c.US$204 million, to repay the bridge loan advanced by Petropavlovsk to IRC in June 2018 in the amount of c.US$30 million, and to repay the guarantee fee of c.US$6 million owed by the Group to Petropavlovsk in respect of the ICBC facility.

According to the termsheet between the Borrower and the Russian bank, the New Facility would mature in June 2025, as comparing to the ICBC facility's maturity date of June 2022. The principal repayments of the New Facility will be skewed to the latter part of the loan term so that the repayment pattern will better align with the ramping up of K&S.

The New Facility would require Petropavlovsk to continue as guarantor however this obligation would drop away on completion of a series of project related tests. Under the proposed arrangements, the full release of Petropavlovsk's obligations as a guarantor of IRC's borrowings will happen in stages, thereby reducing Petropavlovsk's balance sheet exposure down to zero. Immediately upon repayment by the Group to Petropavlovsk of the bridge loan and the guarantee fee, as expected before the end of 2018, Petropavlovsk will effectively guarantee 75% of the amount outstanding under the New Facility (US$180 million of US$240 million), with further staged decreases to 0%, upon the satisfaction of various conditions and achievement of milestones by the Borrower. It is currently expected that part of these conditions and milestones to bring the guarantee down to 50% will be achieved during 2019 whilst full decrease to 0% will be achieved before the end of 2020. In parallel, Petropavlovsk's obligations will decrease in line with amounts outstanding under the New Facility from time to time under a repayment schedule until a final maturity date of June 2025.

The implementation of the refinancing transaction described herein remains subject to the negotiation and execution of legally binding finance documentation, the perfection of security and other conditions precedent typical for a transaction of this nature. Completion of the transaction will also be subject to the approval of Petropavlovsk's shareholders in a general meeting. It is expected that finance documentation will be completed before the end of November 2018 and Petropavlovsk is expected to distribute a circular to convene a Petropavlovsk's general meeting at that time.

The Board of IRC will continue discussions with ICBC, the Russian bank, and other interested parties regarding this project financing and no decisions have been made to commit to any party.

Commenting on the news above, Yury Makarov, Chief Executive Officer of IRC said "I am delighted that the technical and financial review of K&S performed by the Russian bank has led them to this offer of credit and I am delighted about the prospect of working with them.

The term of a revised facility would alleviate the cashflow position of IRC and provide a stable financial platform to consolidate our market position. The Company is now working with all parties involved to process the legally binding documentation and other related matters.

We will also continue discussions with ICBC and other parties and look forward to reporting confirmation of a new long term project financing for K&S in the near future."

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in shares of the Company.

Monday, 24 September 2018

