IRC : Announcements and Notices - Update on Temporary Bridge Loan

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1029)

UPDATE ON TEMPORARY BRIDGE LOAN

Friday, 19 October 2018: This announcement is made by IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code 1029) pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") ("Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

As set out in the Company's announcement made on 13 June 2018 and its circular to shareholders dated 23 July 2018, JSC "Pokrovskiy mine" (the "Lender") entered into a temporary bridge loan with the Company on 13 June 2018 for the purposes of facilitating the repayment obligations of K&S under the ICBC Facility (the "Bridge Loan"). Further to the Company's announcement dated 24 September 2018 providing an update on the K&S refinancing arrangements, negotiation of the finance documentation for the purposes of completing the refinancing is ongoing and the Company will not be in a position to repay the Bridge Loan on its due date of 20 October 2018.

As set out in the Company's announcement dated 24 September 2018, the Lender's parent company, Petropavlovsk, is also participating in the refinancing in connection with the release of its obligations as a guarantor of the Company's borrowings. Accordingly, the Lender has confirmed that it will not take any action or exercise its right to demand repayment of the Bridge Loan on 20 October 2018 provided that (i) all amounts owing under the Bridge Loan are repaid in full by 20 December 2018; (ii) any interest under the Bridge Loan which has accrued on or prior to 20 October 2018 is paid in full by 20 October 2018 and any interest accruing after 20 October 2018 is paid on the last day of each month prior to 20 December 2018, and on 20 December 2018; and (iii) the Company pays an approval fee in Russian Roubles equivalent to US$200,000 to the Lender in consideration for the waiver of the Lender's rights as set out above.

The independent directors of the Company consider that the terms of the waiver proposed by the Lender are fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms or better and it would be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole to comply with the terms of the waiver.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in shares of the Company.

