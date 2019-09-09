IRC : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ARRANGEMENTS RELATED TO PROVISION OF GUARANTEES FROM PETROPAVLOVSK

In connection with this advice and as previously announced, it should be noted that the current maximum amount that would be payable under the Guarantee Agreements is US$160 million. However, three of the five Guarantee Agreements have not come into effect yet, as the fixed term guarantees replace each other over the term of the Gazprombank Facilities (the "Replacement Fixed Term Guarantee Agreements"). Each of the Replacement Fixed Term Guarantee Agreements provides that, at Gazprombank's election, they will come into effect immediately following the occurrence of certain prescribed events (the "Springing Recourse Events"), including IRC's insolvency. If a Springing Recourse Event occurs, Gazprombank can notify Petropavlovsk that all of the Replacement Fixed Term Guarantee Agreements have become effective and Petropavlovsk would therefore be guaranteeing the full amount of the Gazprombank Facilities.
Accordingly, it has been agreed between IRC and Petropavlovsk that the monthly fee should be determined by reference to Petropavlovsk's maximum potential exposure under the Guarantee Agreements, being US$240 million.
An independent expert appointed by IRC has confirmed that such rate on such amount is not unreasonable and the monthly fee has been agreed to by IRC. As noted in the Announcement, the monthly fee can be changed.
The monthly fee is payable on a monthly basis in respect of the period from 12 March 2019 (being the date Petropavlovsk's shareholders approved the Guarantee Agreements) until the earlier of the date that the Gazprombank Facilities are paid in full and the date Petropavlovsk ceases to be the guarantor to all of the Guarantee Agreements. However, the monthly fee will be payable in respect of a different period if any loan is provided by Petropavlovsk under the New Recourse Agreement or any amount is due and payable but unpaid under the New Recourse Agreement.
The Directors of the Company (including the Independent Directors) consider the New Recourse Agreement (including the monthly fee) and the guarantee arrangements to be in the best interest of the Company and on normal commercial terms or better.
The provision of the guarantees by Petropavlovsk, in conjunction with the New Recourse Agreement (including the monthly fee), constitutes "financial assistance" within the meaning of Listing Rule 14A.24(4). As the financial assistance is on normal commercial terms or better and is not secured by the assets of the Group, in accordance with Listing Rule 14A.90, it is fully exempt from the requirements of Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
By Order of the Board
IRC Limited
Yury Makarov
Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, People's Republic of China
Tuesday, 10 September 2019