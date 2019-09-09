IRC : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ARRANGEMENTS RELATED TO PROVISION OF GUARANTEES FROM PETROPAVLOVSK

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ARRANGEMENTS RELATED TO

PROVISION OF GUARANTEES FROM PETROPAVLOVSK

Tuesday, 10 September 2019: Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated 15 February 2019 ("Announcement") and its supplemental announcement dated 26 February 2019. Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meaning given in the Announcement.

As set out in the Announcement, Petropavlovsk, IRC and K&S entered into the New Recourse Agreement, which sets out the terms on which Petropavlovsk has agreed to act as guarantor under the Guarantee Agreements. Under the New Recourse Agreement, IRC shall pay Petropavlovsk a monthly fee to be calculated by reference to a rate on the then maximum amount that may be payable by Petropavlovsk under the Guarantee Agreements. However, no amount in respect of the monthly fee shall be payable by IRC until Petropavlovsk (acting reasonably) has notified IRC of the rate for the monthly fee and such rate has been: (a) agreed to in writing by IRC; or (b) determined as being not unreasonable by an independent expert, provided further that such rate: (i) is agreed to in writing by IRC; (ii) confirmed by the independent expert as being on normal commercial terms for the purposes of Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules; or (iii) approved by IRC's shareholders.

IRC announces that, under the terms of the New Recourse Agreement, it has agreed with Petropavlovsk that the rate of the annual monthly fee is 3.07% in respect of the Guarantee Agreements for IRC's US$240 million Gazprombank Facilities. This amounts to approximately US$6 million in 2019 and compares with approximately US$4 million in 2018, when Petropavlovsk guaranteed the US$240 million ICBC Facility.

IRC understands from Petropavlovsk that the rate of the monthly fee that IRC has accepted was determined by leading international financial advisers, acting as experts to Petropavlovsk to determine a rate of the monthly fee which is on normal commercial terms.