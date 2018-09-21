IRC : Circulars - Notification Letter to Non-registered Holders of Shares and Request Form

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

NOTIFICATION LETTER ஷٝڦՌ

21 September 2018

Dear Non-Registered Shareholder(1),

IRC Limited ("IRC")

- Interim Report 2018 ("Current Corporate Communication")

The Current Corporate Communication of IRC, in both English and Chinese, is available on the website of IRC at www.ircgroup.com.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking on the "Investor Relations" section of IRC's website.

If you wish to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to IRC's Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by post using the mailing label (for pre-paid postage in Hong Kong) at the bottom of the Request Form.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that your instruction to receive printed versions will apply to all future Corporate Communications(2) of IRC to be sent to you until you notify IRC's Share Registrar to the contrary or you cease to hold any shares of IRC.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please do not hesitate to call the enquiry hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

IRC Limited

Johnny Yuen Company Secretary

Notes:

(1) This notification letter is addressed to "Non-registered Shareholder", which means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified IRC from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that they wish to receive Corporate Communications.

(2) "Corporate Communications" refer to any documents issued or to be issued by IRC for information or action of holders of any its securities, including but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form.

΢ڢ೮াٰ؇ (1)j

᚛Ϫତ஬Ϟࠢʮ̡€˜᚛Ϫତ஬™ - 2018 ϋʕಂజѓ€˜͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃ™

᚛Ϫତ஬ʘ͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃdѩ௪Ϟߵ˖ʿʕ˖و͉dʊ೮༱׵᚛Ϫତ஬ၣ१ www.ircgroup.com.hkf ტɨ̙׵᚛Ϫତ஬ၣ१ʫ ٙ˜ ҳ༟٫ᗫڷ ™ධͦʫᓭᚎ͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃf

ν ტɨ૧ϗ՟͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃʘΙՏ͉dሗ෬Ѽ͉Ռߠࠦʘ͡ሗڌࣸʿԴ͜͡ሗڌֵࣸ௅ᎇڝʘඉ੔ᅺᜀ€ʊཫ˹ί࠰ಥҳ ੔ʘඉ൬੔Ϋ᚛Ϫତ஬ʘٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈՙԳᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡dήѧމ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 22 ᅽf ሗءจd຅ ტɨ෬ᄳʿ੔Ϋ͡ሗڌࣸ˸॰՟͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃʘΙՏ͉ܝdуڌͪᆽႩ ტɨϗ՟ΙՏ͉ʘܸͪਗ਼ቇ͜׵᚛Ϫ ତ஬ʦܝהϞʘʮ̡ஷৃ (2)dٜЇ ტɨஷٝ᚛Ϫତ஬ʘٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈ̤̮ʘτરא৾˟ܵϞ᚛Ϫତ஬ٙ΂Оٰ΅f ტɨνఱ͉ஷٝϞ΂Оဲਪdሗ׵ɪʹ 9 ͍ࣛЇɨʹ 5 ͍ࣛ€݋ಂɓЇ݋ಂʞdʮ଺৿ಂৰ̮dߧཥݟ༔ᆠᇞ (852) 2980 1333f

˾ڌ ᚛Ϫତ஬Ϟࠢʮ̡ ʮ̡।ࣣ ঺ୗ௝ ᔫ઼

2018 ϋ 9 ˜ 21 ˚

ڝൗj (1)

(2)

ϤஷٝڦՌɗΣ˜ڢ೮াٰ؇™€ٰܸ΅π׳׵ʕ̯ഐၑʿʹϗӻ୕€˜ʕ̯ഐၑӻ୕™ٙɛɻאʮ̡dԨீཀ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢ ʮ̡ʔࣛΣ᚛Ϫତ஬೯̈ஷٝdҎૐϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃ೯̈f ˜ʮ̡ஷৃ™ܸ᚛Ϫତ஬೯̈אਗ਼ึ೯̈˸ԶՉ΂ОᗇՎٙܵϞɛਞϽאમ՟Бਗٙ΂О˖΁dՉʕܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵໨ԫึజѓ ʿϋܓሪͦ€ஹΝࣨᅰࢪజѓٙਓ͉eʕಂజѓeึᙄஷѓeɪ̹˖΁eஷՌʿ˾ڌ։΂ڌࣸf

REQUEST FORM ͡ሗڌࣸ

To: IRC Limited (the "IRC") ߧj᚛Ϫତ஬Ϟࠢʮ̡€˜᚛Ϫତ஬™ c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited ՙԳᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡ᔷʹ Level 22, Hopewell Centre ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮ 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong Υձʕː 22 ᅽ

I/We would like to receive the current and future Corporate Communications(1) of IRC in printed copy.

͉ɛŊшഃࠅӋ॰՟᚛Ϫତ஬͉ϣʿʦܝ̊೯ʘʮ̡ஷৃ (1) ΙՏ͉f

Signature ᖦ ໇j

Date ˚ ಂj

Name ֑ Τj

(English ߵ˖)

(Chinese ʕ˖)

(in block letters ˸ฺ͍෬ᄳ)

Contact Phone Number ᑌഖཥ༑j

Notes ڝൗj

1. "Corporate Communications" refer to any documents issued or to be issued by IRC for the information or action of holders of any its securities, including but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report, the interim report, a notice of meeting, a listing document, a circular and a proxy form. ˜ʮ̡ஷৃ™ܸ᚛Ϫତ஬೯̈אਗ਼ึ೯̈˸ԶՉ΂ОᗇՎٙܵϞɛਞϽאમ՟Бਗٙ΂О˖΁dՉʕܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵໨ԫึజѓʿϋܓሪ ͦ€ஹΝࣨᅰࢪజѓeʕಂజѓeึᙄஷѓeɪ̹˖΁eஷՌʿ˾ڌ։΂ڌࣸf

2. By completing and returning this Request Form to request a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, you have expressly indicated that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of IRC in printed copy. ຅ ტɨ෬ᄳʿ੔ΫϤ͡ሗڌࣸ˸॰՟͉ϣ̊೯ʘʮ̡ஷৃΙՏ͉ܝdуڌͪ ტɨᆽႩᏝϗ՟᚛Ϫତ஬˚ܝ̊೯ٙהϞʮ̡ஷৃٙΙ Տ͉f

