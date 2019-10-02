IRC : K&S - OPERATING AT 95% CAPACITY GOOD IRON ORE PRICE ENVIRONMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. The information set out below in this announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares in the Company.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1029)

K&S - OPERATING AT 95% CAPACITY

GOOD IRON ORE PRICE ENVIRONMENT

Thursday, 3 October 2019: IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code 1029) is pleased to announce that the recent torrential rain in the Amur region has finally passed, allowing K&S to resume 95% production capacity.

K&S production rate at 95% capacity

The project has been increasing its production volume for a while and it has achieved a production capacity of about 95%* in the month of September 2019, a testimony that the ramping up programme has worked well. However, as previously announced, K&S's production in August was affected by exceptionally heavy rain. This unusual weather condition was severe enough for the local government to declare a state of emergency.

Happily, the rainstorms have finally passed and K&S's operations are now back to normal with the site team now focusing on fine-tuning the operating process and clearing the remaining production bottlenecks. The team is also setting up the use of the Drying Unit in preparation for winter production.

Good iron ore price environment

While K&S continues to increase its production volume, it is encouraging to note that the iron ore market price is showing signs of resilience. In August, as the industry peers of IRC in Brazil and Australia increased their outputs and the global demand growth slowed, the 65% Fe Platts price index fell from US$136 per tonne to stabilise at US$89 per tonne and staged a revival in September, despite the uncertainties arising from the global trade disputes. It is currently hovering at about US$100 per tonne level, somewhat higher than earlier market forecasts.