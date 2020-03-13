Log in
IRCE S.P.A.

(IRC)
IRCE S p A : Approval of 2019 separated and consolidated financial statements

03/13/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

APPROVAL OF 2019 SEPARATED AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Board of Directors has today approved the separated and the consolidated financial statements of the year 2019.

IRCE Group's (hereinafter also the "Group") year 2019 closed with a net profit of € 1.94 million.

Consolidated turnover was € 311.94 million, down by 12.2% compared to € 355.40 million of 2018. The reduction was manly linked to the decline in the sales volumes and in the turnover without metal2. Decrease is also affected by the copper price reduction (-2.84% average LME quotation of 2019, compared to the value of last year).

Sales decrease is explained by the demand slowdown in both business sectors in which the company operates. In the winding wire sector, there was a deterioration in the European market, which worsened in the fourth quarter, partly offset by sales outside Europe. In the cables sector, there was a reduction in sales concentrated on the Italian market.

The results are reported in the following table.

Consolidated income statement data

Year 2019

Year 2018

Change

(€/million)

Turnover 1

311.94

355.40

(43.46)

Turnover without metal 2

70.37

77.40

(7.03)

EBITDA 3

7.82

14.96

(7.14)

EBIT

0.42

7.54

(7.12)

Profit before taxes

2.72

10.24

(7.52)

Net Profit / (Loss) of the period

1.94

5.88

(3.94)

Adjusted EBITDA 4

9.55

17.42

(7.87)

Adjusted EBIT 4

2.15

10.00

(7.85)

Consolidated statement of financial position data

As of 31.12.2019

As of 31.12.2018

Change

(€/million)

Net invested capital

173.89

191.01

(17.12)

Shareholders' Equity

131.50

131.30

0.20

Net financial debt

42.39

59.71

(17.32)

  • The item "Turnover" represents the "Revenues" reported in the income statement.
    2 Turnover without metal corresponds to the total turnover less the metal component.
  • EBITDA is a performance indicator used by the Management of the Group in order to assess the operating performance of the company and is not identified as an accounting item within IFRS; it is calculated by IRCE S.p.A. by adding amortisation/depreciation, allocations and write-downs to EBIT.
  • Adjusted EBITDA and EBIT are respectively calculated as the sum of EBITDA and EBIT and the income/charges from operations on copper derivatives transactions (€ +1.73 million in year 2019 and € +2.46 million in year 2018). These indicators are used by the Management of the Group in order to monitor and assess the operational performance of the Group and are not identified as accounting items within IFRS. Given that the composition of these measures is not regulated by the reference accounting standards, the criterion used by the Group could potentially not be consistent with that adopted by others and therefore not be comparable.

1

PRESS RELEASE

Consolidated net financial debt, at the end of December 2019, was € 42.39 million, down from € 59.71 million at the end of 2018, thanks to the decrease of the net working capital.

The Group's investments, in the year 2019, were € 6.07 million and mainly concerned IRCE SpA.

The first months of 2020 confirm the demand slowdown in the reference markets due to the worsening economic situation, especially in Europe. In addition, in the last few weeks we have been witnessing the problem of the propagation of the "Coronavirus", the effects of which are currently unpredictable. The Group remains focused to cost reduction and efficiency recovery programs.

The Board of Directors of IRCE S.p.A. approved the "Consolidated non-financial report" which covers environmental, social, personnel-related issues, respect of human rights and the fight against corruption. The declaration was included in the Annual Report 2019 in compliance with the legislative decree 254/2016provisions of Legislative Decree no. 254/2016.

The Board of Directors resolved a proposal to distribute a dividend of € 0.03 per share, with dividend date on May 18, 2020, record date May 19, 2020 and day of payment May 20, 2020.

The Shareholders' Meeting is called for the first call on April 29, 2020 and on the second call on May 4, 2020, unless legislative act under process allows that the terms can be deferred for proven reasons related to the Covid-19 emergency.

Both the consolidated and IRCE S.p.A. financial statements as at 31st December 2019 are currently being checked by the Independent Auditors.

The "Consolidated non-financial report" as at 31st December 2019 is currently being checked by the External Audit Company.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Elena Casadio, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to our books and accounting records.

Imola, 13rd March 2020

IRCE SPA

Contacts:

Investor relation. Sepriano Gianfranco

Tel. + 39 0382 77535 e-mailgianfranco.sepriano@irce-group.com

IRCE Group is an important player in the winding wires and electric cable sector. The production is deployed in 4 facilities in Italy and 5 facilities abroad: Nijmegen (NI), Blackburn (UK), Joinville SC (Brazil), Kochi (India) and Kierspe (Germany). The Group includes also 5 commercial companies; four of them are located outside Italy (Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Poland) and a new company in China.

The Group employs 710 employees.

2

PRESS RELEASE

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Euros)

ASSETS

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

NON- CURRENT ASSETS

Intangibles assets

256,300

127,491

Property, plant and equipment

48,354,131

48,595,984

Equipment and other tangible assets

1,750,118

1,427,154

Fixed assets under construction and advance

1,436,379

2,399,588

Non-current financial assets and receivables

234,765

111,850

Non-current tax receivables

375,564

811,582

Deferred tax assets

1,375,021

1,879,382

TOTAL NON -CURRENT ASSETS

53,782,278

55,353,031

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventory

82,308,481

95,785,674

Trade receivables

63,130,268

70,214,345

Tax receivables

832,772

-

(of which: related parties)

196,803

-

Receivables due from other

2,053,794

4,039,416

Current financial assets

385,919

589,977

Cash and cash equivalents

8,631,545

7,019,127

TOTAL NON -CURRENT ASSETS

157,342,779

177,648,539

TOTAL ASSETS

211,125,057

233,001,570

3

PRESS RELEASE

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

SHARE CAPITAL

14,626,560

14,626,560

RESERVES

115,276,611

111,168,471

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

1,942,159

5,875,885

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY OF THE GROUP

131,845,330

131,670,916

MINORITY INTEREST

(343,966)

(375,091)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

131,501,364

131,295,825

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

Non-current financial liabilities

8,746,825

17,032,831

Deferred tax liabilities

127,125

704,309

Provision for risks and charges

901,284

1,893,027

Employee benefits' provision

5,099,185

5,312,834

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

14,874,419

24,943,001

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current financial liabilities

42,300,450

49,995,296

Trade payables

13,454,746

16,212,015

Tax payables

126,082

1,025,696

(of which: related parties)

-

185,668

Social security contributions

1,848,422

1,964,232

Other current liabilities

7,019,574

7,565,505

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

64,749,274

76,762,744

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

211,125,057

233,001,570

4

PRESS RELEASE

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(Euros)

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Revenues

311,937,790

355,403,851

Other revenues and income

1,009,464

1,001,081

TOTAL REVENUES

312,947,254

356,404,932

Cost for raw material and consumables

(240,879,183)

(284,742,756)

Change in work in progress and finished goods

(5,240,697)

5,612,839

Cost for services

(27,688,404)

(28,768,259)

Personnel costs

(30,195,481)

(32,356,876)

(of which non-recurring)

-

(943,964)

Amortisation/depreciation

(7,291,619)

(6,855,200)

Allocation and write-downs

(104,027)

(556,076)

Other operating costs

(1,124,959)

(1,194,118)

EBIT

422,884

7,544,486

Financial incomes / (charges)

2,300,442

2,697,360

PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

2,723,326

10,241,846

Income taxes

(750,042)

(4,390,967)

PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING

1,973,284

5,850,879

INTERESTS

Non-controlling interests

(31,125)

25,006

PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

1,942,159

5,875,885

Earnings/(loss) per share (EPS)

- basic EPS of the year ascribable to ordinary shareholders of the

0.073

0.221

parent company

- diluted EPS of the year ascribable to ordinary shareholders of the

0.073

0.221

parent company

5

PRESS RELEASE

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

€/000

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit for the year

1,942

5,876

Adjustmenrts for:

Depreciation/Amortization

7,194

6,855

Net change in (assets) / provisions for deferred tax (assets) liabilities

(73)

744

Capital (gains)/losses from the realisation of fixed assets

(25)

69

(Profit)/loss on unrealised exchange rate differences

(464)

(35)

Current taxes

(782)

3,750

Financial (income)/charges

(2,133)

(2,658)

Operating profit/(loss) before changes in working capital

5,659

14,600

Taxes paid

(2,478)

(4,172)

Interest paid

(852)

(1,084)

Interest received

2,996

3,743

Decrease/(increase) in inventories

13,477

(12,516)

Change in trade receivables

7,084

15,128

Change in trade payables

(2,757)

(8,476)

Net change in other current assets and liabilities for the period

3,763

(2,115)

Net change in other non-current assets and liabilities for the period

(1,328)

662

Exchange difference on translation of financial statement in foreign currency

(71)

(2,542)

CASH FLOW GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

25,491

3,228

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Investments in intangible assets

(182)

(75)

Investments in tangible assets

(5,885)

(6,372)

Consideration received for the sale of tangible and intangible assets

19

347

CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTMENTS

(6,048)

(6,100)

FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES

Increase in financing

-

9,452

Decrease in financing

(8,425)

(4,386)

Net change in short-term financinal payables

(7,784)

(684)

Exchange difference on translation of financial statement in foreign currency

(776)

(233)

Change in current financial assets

204

(577)

Change in minority shareholders' capital

31

(25)

Change in translation of financial statements in foreign currency with effects

in shareholders' equity

(125)

232

Dividends paid

(1,330)

(1,333)

Management of own shares (sales-purchases)

(43)

(247)

CASH FLOW GENERATED FROM FINANCIAL TRANSACTION

(18,247)

2,199

NER CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD

1,196

(673)

CASH BALANCE AT START OF YEAR

7,019

7,752

TOTAL NET CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD

1,196

(673)

EXCHANGE DIFFERENCE

417

(60)

CASH BALANCE AT THE END OF YEAR

8,632

7,019

6

PRESS RELEASE

SEPARATED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES STATEMENT

(Euros)

ASSETS

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

NON- CURRENT ASSETS

Intangibles assets

170,638

4,000

Property, plant and equipment

21,163,594

20,083,550

Equipment and other tangible assets

1,255,951

834,898

Fixed assets under construction and advance

1,338,853

2,268,614

Non-current financial assets and receivables

18,782,425

18,362,610

(of which: related parties)

18,660,317

18,362,442

Equity investiments

75,180,322

75,428,418

Non-current tax receivables

375,564

811,582

Deferred tax assets

1,169,865

1,446,626

TOTAL NON -CURRENT ASSETS

119,437,212

119,240,298

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventory

56,402,788

67,348,039

Trade receivables

36,913,430

44,200,660

Receivables from subsidiaries

9,649,150

8,990,006

Tax receivables

807,186

-

Receivables due from other

345,951

1,828,847

Current financial assets

385,919

589,977

Cash and cash equivalents

757,782

1,126,482

TOTAL NON -CURRENT ASSETS

105,262,206

124,084,015

TOTAL ASSETS

224,699,418

243,324,309

7

PRESS RELEASE

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

SHARE CAPITAL

14,626,560

14,626,560

RESERVES

133,111,960

126,720,427

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

3,603,483

7,902,954

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

151,342,003

149,249,941

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

Non-current financial liabilities

7,307,343

14,711,925

Provision for risks and charges

6,877,856

7,631,162

Employee benefits' provision

4,009,497

4,145,929

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

18,194,696

26,489,016

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current financial liabilities

38,199,601

46,331,817

Trade payables

9,945,769

12,466,922

Payables to subsidiaries

356,446

1,023,308

Tax payables

-

1,004,117

(of which: related parties)

-

185,668

Social security contributions

1,608,589

1,726,811

Other current liabilities

5,052,314

5,032,377

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

55,162,719

67,585,352

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

224,699,418

243,324,309

8

PRESS RELEASE

SEPARATE INCOME STATEMENT

(Euros)

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Revenues

203,020,950

233,059,112

(of which: related parties)

7,377,827

9,263,181

Other revenues and income

688,132

663,637

(of which: related parties)

105,037

166,832

TOTAL REVENUES

203,709,082

233,722,749

Cost for raw material and consumables

(156,322,019)

(183,929,158)

(of which: related parties)

(759,303)

(1,613,149)

Change in work in progress and finished goods

(3,541,794)

2,665,716

Cost for services

(20,001,588)

(20,836,201)

(of which: related parties)

(922,984)

(999,682)

Personnel costs

(17,590,498)

(17,531,987)

Amortisation/depreciation

(3,350,888)

(2,940,072)

Allocation and write-downs

(92,268)

(229,692)

Other operating costs

(450,357)

(455,581)

EBIT

2,359,670

10,465,774

Devaluation and writeback investment participation

(736,566)

(1,586,541)

Incomes / (charges) financial and investment partecipation

2,561,502

2,175,772

(of which: related parties)

(94,102)

(83,622)

PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

4,184,606

11,055,005

Income taxes

(581,123)

(3,152,050)

PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

3,603,483

7,902,955

9

PRESS RELEASE

SEPARATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

€/000

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Profit for the year

3,603

7,903

Adjustments for:

Depreciation/amortisation

3,301

2,940

Net change in (assets) / provisions for deferred tax (assets) liabilities

277

4

Capital (gains)/losses from the realisation of fixed assets

(25)

69

(Profit)/loss on unrealised exchange rate differences

(329)

(14)

Current taxes

(261)

3,171

(income)/charges financial and investment participation

(2,715)

(2,418)

Operating profit/(loss) before changes in working capital

3,902

11,654

Paid taxes

(2,093)

(3,594)

Financial charges

(256)

(226)

Received financial income

2,972

2,644

Decrease (increase) in inventory

10,945

(7,977)

Change in account receivables

7,287

12,098

Change in account payables

(2,809)

(8,569)

Net change in other current assets and liabilities for the period

2,993

(1,471)

Net change in other current assets and liabilities of the year with respect to related parties

(1,326)

(2,898)

Net change in non-current assets and liabilities for the period

(1,012)

358

Net change in non-current assets and liabilities of the year with respect to related parties

(50)

(2,310)

CASH FLOW GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

20,552

(291)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Investments in intangible assets

(181)

(8)

Investments in tangible assets

(3,795)

(4,557)

Consideration received for the sale of tangible and intangible assets

19

347

CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTMENTS

(4,075)

(4,218)

FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES

Increase in financing

-

9,452

Decrease in financing

(7,444)

(3,696)

Net change in short-term financial payables

(8,162)

459

Change in current financial assets

204

(577)

Dividends paid

(1,333)

(1,333)

Changes with effects on shareholders' equity

(138)

72

Management of own shares (sales-purchases)

(43)

(247)

CASH FLOW GENERATED FROM FINANCIAL TRANSACTION

(16,847)

4,130

NET CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD

(370)

(379)

CASH BALANCE AT START OF YEAR

1,127

1,506

TOTAL NET CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD

(370)

(379)

CASH BALANCE AT THE END OF YEAR

758

1,127

10

Disclaimer

IRCE S.p.A. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 18:29:10 UTC
