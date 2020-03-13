IRCE S p A : Approval of 2019 separated and consolidated financial statements
03/13/2020 | 02:30pm EDT
APPROVAL OF 2019 SEPARATED AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Board of Directors has today approved the separated and the consolidated financial statements of the year 2019.
IRCE Group's (hereinafter also the "Group") year 2019 closed with a net profit of € 1.94 million.
Consolidated turnover was € 311.94 million, down by 12.2% compared to € 355.40 million of 2018. The reduction was manly linked to the decline in the sales volumes and in the turnover without metal2. Decrease is also affected by the copper price reduction (-2.84% average LME quotation of 2019, compared to the value of last year).
Sales decrease is explained by the demand slowdown in both business sectors in which the company operates. In the winding wire sector, there was a deterioration in the European market, which worsened in the fourth quarter, partly offset by sales outside Europe. In the cables sector, there was a reduction in sales concentrated on the Italian market.
The results are reported in the following table.
Consolidated income statement data
Year 2019
Year 2018
Change
(€/million)
Turnover 1
311.94
355.40
(43.46)
Turnover without metal 2
70.37
77.40
(7.03)
EBITDA 3
7.82
14.96
(7.14)
EBIT
0.42
7.54
(7.12)
Profit before taxes
2.72
10.24
(7.52)
Net Profit / (Loss) of the period
1.94
5.88
(3.94)
Adjusted EBITDA 4
9.55
17.42
(7.87)
Adjusted EBIT 4
2.15
10.00
(7.85)
Consolidated statement of financial position data
As of 31.12.2019
As of 31.12.2018
Change
(€/million)
Net invested capital
173.89
191.01
(17.12)
Shareholders' Equity
131.50
131.30
0.20
Net financial debt
42.39
59.71
(17.32)
The item "Turnover" represents the "Revenues" reported in the income statement.
2 Turnover without metal corresponds to the total turnover less the metal component.
EBITDA is a performance indicator used by the Management of the Group in order to assess the operating performance of the company and is not identified as an accounting item within IFRS; it is calculated by IRCE S.p.A. by adding amortisation/depreciation, allocations and write-downs to EBIT.
Adjusted EBITDA and EBIT are respectively calculated as the sum of EBITDA and EBIT and the income/charges from operations on copper derivatives transactions (€ +1.73 million in year 2019 and € +2.46 million in year 2018). These indicators are used by the Management of the Group in order to monitor and assess the operational performance of the Group and are not identified as accounting items within IFRS. Given that the composition of these measures is not regulated by the reference accounting standards, the criterion used by the Group could potentially not be consistent with that adopted by others and therefore not be comparable.
Consolidated net financial debt, at the end of December 2019, was € 42.39 million, down from € 59.71 million at the end of 2018, thanks to the decrease of the net working capital.
The Group's investments, in the year 2019, were € 6.07 million and mainly concerned IRCE SpA.
The first months of 2020 confirm the demand slowdown in the reference markets due to the worsening economic situation, especially in Europe. In addition, in the last few weeks we have been witnessing the problem of the propagation of the "Coronavirus", the effects of which are currently unpredictable. The Group remains focused to cost reduction and efficiency recovery programs.
The Board of Directors of IRCE S.p.A. approved the "Consolidated non-financial report" which covers environmental, social, personnel-related issues, respect of human rights and the fight against corruption. The declaration was included in the Annual Report 2019 in compliance with the legislative decree 254/2016provisions of Legislative Decree no. 254/2016.
The Board of Directors resolved a proposal to distribute a dividend of € 0.03 per share, with dividend date on May 18, 2020, record date May 19, 2020 and day of payment May 20, 2020.
The Shareholders' Meeting is called for the first call on April 29, 2020 and on the second call on May 4, 2020, unless legislative act under process allows that the terms can be deferred for proven reasons related to the Covid-19 emergency.
Both the consolidated and IRCE S.p.A. financial statements as at 31st December 2019 are currently being checked by the Independent Auditors.
The "Consolidated non-financial report" as at 31st December 2019 is currently being checked by the External Audit Company.
The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Elena Casadio, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to our books and accounting records.
IRCE Group is an important player in the winding wires and electric cable sector. The production is deployed in 4 facilities in Italy and 5 facilities abroad: Nijmegen (NI), Blackburn (UK), Joinville SC (Brazil), Kochi (India) and Kierspe (Germany). The Group includes also 5 commercial companies; four of them are located outside Italy (Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Poland) and a new company in China.
The Group employs 710 employees.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Euros)
ASSETS
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
NON- CURRENT ASSETS
Intangibles assets
256,300
127,491
Property, plant and equipment
48,354,131
48,595,984
Equipment and other tangible assets
1,750,118
1,427,154
Fixed assets under construction and advance
1,436,379
2,399,588
Non-current financial assets and receivables
234,765
111,850
Non-current tax receivables
375,564
811,582
Deferred tax assets
1,375,021
1,879,382
TOTAL NON -CURRENT ASSETS
53,782,278
55,353,031
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventory
82,308,481
95,785,674
Trade receivables
63,130,268
70,214,345
Tax receivables
832,772
-
(of which: related parties)
196,803
-
Receivables due from other
2,053,794
4,039,416
Current financial assets
385,919
589,977
Cash and cash equivalents
8,631,545
7,019,127
TOTAL NON -CURRENT ASSETS
157,342,779
177,648,539
TOTAL ASSETS
211,125,057
233,001,570
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
SHARE CAPITAL
14,626,560
14,626,560
RESERVES
115,276,611
111,168,471
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
1,942,159
5,875,885
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY OF THE GROUP
131,845,330
131,670,916
MINORITY INTEREST
(343,966)
(375,091)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
131,501,364
131,295,825
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current financial liabilities
8,746,825
17,032,831
Deferred tax liabilities
127,125
704,309
Provision for risks and charges
901,284
1,893,027
Employee benefits' provision
5,099,185
5,312,834
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
14,874,419
24,943,001
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current financial liabilities
42,300,450
49,995,296
Trade payables
13,454,746
16,212,015
Tax payables
126,082
1,025,696
(of which: related parties)
-
185,668
Social security contributions
1,848,422
1,964,232
Other current liabilities
7,019,574
7,565,505
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
64,749,274
76,762,744
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
211,125,057
233,001,570
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
(Euros)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Revenues
311,937,790
355,403,851
Other revenues and income
1,009,464
1,001,081
TOTAL REVENUES
312,947,254
356,404,932
Cost for raw material and consumables
(240,879,183)
(284,742,756)
Change in work in progress and finished goods
(5,240,697)
5,612,839
Cost for services
(27,688,404)
(28,768,259)
Personnel costs
(30,195,481)
(32,356,876)
(of which non-recurring)
-
(943,964)
Amortisation/depreciation
(7,291,619)
(6,855,200)
Allocation and write-downs
(104,027)
(556,076)
Other operating costs
(1,124,959)
(1,194,118)
EBIT
422,884
7,544,486
Financial incomes / (charges)
2,300,442
2,697,360
PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
2,723,326
10,241,846
Income taxes
(750,042)
(4,390,967)
PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING
1,973,284
5,850,879
INTERESTS
Non-controlling interests
(31,125)
25,006
PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
1,942,159
5,875,885
Earnings/(loss) per share (EPS)
- basic EPS of the year ascribable to ordinary shareholders of the
0.073
0.221
parent company
- diluted EPS of the year ascribable to ordinary shareholders of the
0.073
0.221
parent company
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
€/000
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit for the year
1,942
5,876
Adjustmenrts for:
Depreciation/Amortization
7,194
6,855
Net change in (assets) / provisions for deferred tax (assets) liabilities
(73)
744
Capital (gains)/losses from the realisation of fixed assets
(25)
69
(Profit)/loss on unrealised exchange rate differences
(464)
(35)
Current taxes
(782)
3,750
Financial (income)/charges
(2,133)
(2,658)
Operating profit/(loss) before changes in working capital
5,659
14,600
Taxes paid
(2,478)
(4,172)
Interest paid
(852)
(1,084)
Interest received
2,996
3,743
Decrease/(increase) in inventories
13,477
(12,516)
Change in trade receivables
7,084
15,128
Change in trade payables
(2,757)
(8,476)
Net change in other current assets and liabilities for the period
3,763
(2,115)
Net change in other non-current assets and liabilities for the period
(1,328)
662
Exchange difference on translation of financial statement in foreign currency
(71)
(2,542)
CASH FLOW GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
25,491
3,228
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investments in intangible assets
(182)
(75)
Investments in tangible assets
(5,885)
(6,372)
Consideration received for the sale of tangible and intangible assets
19
347
CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTMENTS
(6,048)
(6,100)
FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES
Increase in financing
-
9,452
Decrease in financing
(8,425)
(4,386)
Net change in short-term financinal payables
(7,784)
(684)
Exchange difference on translation of financial statement in foreign currency
(776)
(233)
Change in current financial assets
204
(577)
Change in minority shareholders' capital
31
(25)
Change in translation of financial statements in foreign currency with effects
in shareholders' equity
(125)
232
Dividends paid
(1,330)
(1,333)
Management of own shares (sales-purchases)
(43)
(247)
CASH FLOW GENERATED FROM FINANCIAL TRANSACTION
(18,247)
2,199
NER CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD
1,196
(673)
CASH BALANCE AT START OF YEAR
7,019
7,752
TOTAL NET CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD
1,196
(673)
EXCHANGE DIFFERENCE
417
(60)
CASH BALANCE AT THE END OF YEAR
8,632
7,019
SEPARATED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES STATEMENT
(Euros)
ASSETS
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
NON- CURRENT ASSETS
Intangibles assets
170,638
4,000
Property, plant and equipment
21,163,594
20,083,550
Equipment and other tangible assets
1,255,951
834,898
Fixed assets under construction and advance
1,338,853
2,268,614
Non-current financial assets and receivables
18,782,425
18,362,610
(of which: related parties)
18,660,317
18,362,442
Equity investiments
75,180,322
75,428,418
Non-current tax receivables
375,564
811,582
Deferred tax assets
1,169,865
1,446,626
TOTAL NON -CURRENT ASSETS
119,437,212
119,240,298
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventory
56,402,788
67,348,039
Trade receivables
36,913,430
44,200,660
Receivables from subsidiaries
9,649,150
8,990,006
Tax receivables
807,186
-
Receivables due from other
345,951
1,828,847
Current financial assets
385,919
589,977
Cash and cash equivalents
757,782
1,126,482
TOTAL NON -CURRENT ASSETS
105,262,206
124,084,015
TOTAL ASSETS
224,699,418
243,324,309
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
SHARE CAPITAL
14,626,560
14,626,560
RESERVES
133,111,960
126,720,427
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
3,603,483
7,902,954
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
151,342,003
149,249,941
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current financial liabilities
7,307,343
14,711,925
Provision for risks and charges
6,877,856
7,631,162
Employee benefits' provision
4,009,497
4,145,929
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
18,194,696
26,489,016
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current financial liabilities
38,199,601
46,331,817
Trade payables
9,945,769
12,466,922
Payables to subsidiaries
356,446
1,023,308
Tax payables
-
1,004,117
(of which: related parties)
-
185,668
Social security contributions
1,608,589
1,726,811
Other current liabilities
5,052,314
5,032,377
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
55,162,719
67,585,352
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
224,699,418
243,324,309
SEPARATE INCOME STATEMENT
(Euros)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Revenues
203,020,950
233,059,112
(of which: related parties)
7,377,827
9,263,181
Other revenues and income
688,132
663,637
(of which: related parties)
105,037
166,832
TOTAL REVENUES
203,709,082
233,722,749
Cost for raw material and consumables
(156,322,019)
(183,929,158)
(of which: related parties)
(759,303)
(1,613,149)
Change in work in progress and finished goods
(3,541,794)
2,665,716
Cost for services
(20,001,588)
(20,836,201)
(of which: related parties)
(922,984)
(999,682)
Personnel costs
(17,590,498)
(17,531,987)
Amortisation/depreciation
(3,350,888)
(2,940,072)
Allocation and write-downs
(92,268)
(229,692)
Other operating costs
(450,357)
(455,581)
EBIT
2,359,670
10,465,774
Devaluation and writeback investment participation
(736,566)
(1,586,541)
Incomes / (charges) financial and investment partecipation
2,561,502
2,175,772
(of which: related parties)
(94,102)
(83,622)
PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
4,184,606
11,055,005
Income taxes
(581,123)
(3,152,050)
PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
3,603,483
7,902,955
SEPARATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
€/000
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit for the year
3,603
7,903
Adjustments for:
Depreciation/amortisation
3,301
2,940
Net change in (assets) / provisions for deferred tax (assets) liabilities
277
4
Capital (gains)/losses from the realisation of fixed assets
(25)
69
(Profit)/loss on unrealised exchange rate differences
(329)
(14)
Current taxes
(261)
3,171
(income)/charges financial and investment participation
(2,715)
(2,418)
Operating profit/(loss) before changes in working capital
3,902
11,654
Paid taxes
(2,093)
(3,594)
Financial charges
(256)
(226)
Received financial income
2,972
2,644
Decrease (increase) in inventory
10,945
(7,977)
Change in account receivables
7,287
12,098
Change in account payables
(2,809)
(8,569)
Net change in other current assets and liabilities for the period
2,993
(1,471)
Net change in other current assets and liabilities of the year with respect to related parties
(1,326)
(2,898)
Net change in non-current assets and liabilities for the period
(1,012)
358
Net change in non-current assets and liabilities of the year with respect to related parties
(50)
(2,310)
CASH FLOW GENERATED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
20,552
(291)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investments in intangible assets
(181)
(8)
Investments in tangible assets
(3,795)
(4,557)
Consideration received for the sale of tangible and intangible assets