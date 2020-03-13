IRCE S p A : Approval of 2019 separated and consolidated financial statements

PRESS RELEASE

Consolidated net financial debt, at the end of December 2019, was € 42.39 million, down from € 59.71 million at the end of 2018, thanks to the decrease of the net working capital.

The Group's investments, in the year 2019, were € 6.07 million and mainly concerned IRCE SpA.

The first months of 2020 confirm the demand slowdown in the reference markets due to the worsening economic situation, especially in Europe. In addition, in the last few weeks we have been witnessing the problem of the propagation of the "Coronavirus", the effects of which are currently unpredictable. The Group remains focused to cost reduction and efficiency recovery programs.

The Board of Directors of IRCE S.p.A. approved the "Consolidated non-financial report" which covers environmental, social, personnel-related issues, respect of human rights and the fight against corruption. The declaration was included in the Annual Report 2019 in compliance with the legislative decree 254/2016provisions of Legislative Decree no. 254/2016.

The Board of Directors resolved a proposal to distribute a dividend of € 0.03 per share, with dividend date on May 18, 2020, record date May 19, 2020 and day of payment May 20, 2020.

The Shareholders' Meeting is called for the first call on April 29, 2020 and on the second call on May 4, 2020, unless legislative act under process allows that the terms can be deferred for proven reasons related to the Covid-19 emergency.

Both the consolidated and IRCE S.p.A. financial statements as at 31st December 2019 are currently being checked by the Independent Auditors.

The "Consolidated non-financial report" as at 31st December 2019 is currently being checked by the External Audit Company.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Elena Casadio, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to our books and accounting records.

Imola, 13rd March 2020

IRCE SPA

Contacts:

Investor relation. Sepriano Gianfranco

Tel. + 39 0382 77535 e-mailgianfranco.sepriano@irce-group.com

IRCE Group is an important player in the winding wires and electric cable sector. The production is deployed in 4 facilities in Italy and 5 facilities abroad: Nijmegen (NI), Blackburn (UK), Joinville SC (Brazil), Kochi (India) and Kierspe (Germany). The Group includes also 5 commercial companies; four of them are located outside Italy (Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Poland) and a new company in China.

The Group employs 710 employees.