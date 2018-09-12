IRCE S p A : Half-year consolidated financial statements at 30 june 2018

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/12/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2018

The Board of Directors has today approved the consolidated financial statements as at June 30th2018.

IRCE Group's (hereinafter also the "Group") first six months of 2018 closed with an EBIT of € 6.52 million and a net profit of € 4.98 million.

In the winding wire sector, in the first half, we have recorded a slowdown in demand in the European market, which led to a decrease of sales. In the South American market, instead, our volumes continued to increase.

In the cable sector, sales continued to increase; their growth started last year, after the introduction of the regulation CPR (Construction Products Regulation) and the rebuilding of stocks of the electrical material distributors.

Consolidated turnover grew by 3.7%, from € 185.67 million in the first half 2017 to € 192.51 million in the same period of 2018, also thanks to the increase in the value of copper sold.

The results are shown in the following table.

Consolidated income statement data (€/million)

1sthalf-year 2018 1sthalf-year 2017Change

Restated

Turnover1

192.51

185.67

6.84

EBITDA2

10.42

11.93

(1.51)

EBIT

6.52

7.36

(0.84)

Profit before taxes

8.17

8.03

0.14

Net Profit / (Loss) of the period

4.98

5.68

(0.70)

Adjusted EBITDA3

11.92

12.14

(0.22)

Adjusted EBIT3

8.02

7.57

0.45

Consolidated statement of financial position data

As of 30.06.2018

As of 31.12.2017

Change

(€/million)

Restated

Net invested capital

202.61

186.52

16.09

Shareholders' Equity

130.20

132.40

(2.20)

Net financial debt

72.41

54.12

18.29

  • 1 The item "Turnover" represents the "Revenues" reported in the income statement.

  • 2 EBITDA is a performance indicator used by the Management of the Group in order to assess the operating performance of the company and is not identified as an accounting item within IFRS; it is calculated by IRCE S.p.A. by adding amortisation/depreciation, allocations and write-downs to EBIT.

  • 3 Adjusted EBITDA and EBIT are respectively calculated as the sum of EBITDA and EBIT and the income/charges from operations on copper derivatives transactions (€ +1.50 million in the 1° half-year 2018 and € +0.21 million in the 1° half-year 2017). These indicators are used by the Management of the Group in order to monitor and assess the operational performance of the Group and are not identified as accounting items within IFRS. Given that the composition of these measures is not regulated by the reference accounting standards, the criterion used by the Group could potentially not be consistent with that adopted by others and therefore not be comparable.

Consolidated net financial debt, at the end of June 2018, was € 72.41 million, up from € 54.12 million at the end of 2017, due to the increase of the net working capital.

The reduction in consolidated shareholders' equity, in spite of the positive result of the period, is mainly due to the € 4.59 million increase of the negative amount of the translation reserve.

The Group's investments, in first half 2018, were € 3.55 million and mostly concerned the plants in Europe.

In the coming months we expect a slowdown in European economic growth that could affect the demand for our products. Our goals remain focused on cost reduction and efficiency recovery.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Elena Casadio, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to our books and accounting records.

Imola, 12ndSeptember 2018

IRCE SPA

Contacts:

Investor relation. Sepriano Gianfranco

Tel. + 39 0382 77535 e-mailgianfranco.sepriano@irce-group.com

IRCE Group is an important player in the winding wires and electric cable sector. The production is deployed in 4 facilities in Italy and 5 facilities abroad: Nijmegen (NI), Blackburn (UK), Joinville SC (Brazil), Kochi (India) and Kierspe (Germany). The Group includes also 5 commercial companies; four of them are located outside Italy (Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Poland) and the Group employs about 733 employees at the end of June 2018. In the first six months of 2018 it was established in China the company Irce Electromagnetic wire (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd..

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Euros)

31.12.2017

NON- CURRENT ASSETS

Goodwill and intangibles assets

269,382

347,598

Property, plant and equipment

47,861,910

50,766,941

Equipment and other tangible assets

1,494,447

1,537,464

Fixed assets under construction and advance

3,558,563

2,211,025

Non-current financial assets and receivables

116,746

120,767

Non-current tax receivables

811,582

811,582

Deferred tax assets

1,783,214

1,661,765

TOTAL NON -CURRENT ASSETS

55,895,844

57,457,142

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventory

94,672,019

82,376,132

Trade receivables

96,401,395

89,473,689

Tax receivables

1,498,606

-

Receivables due from other

1,028,100

2,602,975

Current financial assets

498,620

13,180

Cash and cash equivalents

6,080,275

7,752,434

TOTAL NON -CURRENT ASSETS

200,179,015

182,218,410

TOTAL ASSETS

256,074,859

239,675,552

ASSETS

30.06.2018

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

30.06.2018

31.12.2017

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

SHARE CAPITAL

14,626,560

14,626,560

RESERVES

110,942,880

113,437,366

PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

4,976,530

4,685,238

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY OF THE GROUP

130,545,969

132,749,164

MINORITY INTEREST

(350,904)

(350,085)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

130,195,066

132,399,079

NON CURRENT LIABILITIES

Non-current financial liabilities

15,092,897

11,966,839

Deferred tax liabilities

762,468

254,630

Provision for risks and charges

1,010,264

2,337,016

Employee benefits' provision

5,227,974

5,719,819

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

22,093,603

20,278,304

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Current financial liabilities

63,425,704

50,678,998

Trade payables

26,233,738

24,687,869

Tax payables

3,449,479

1,518,262

Social security contributions

1,829,075

2,099,038

Other current liabilities

8,848,193

8,014,002

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

103,786,189

86,998,169

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

256,074,859

239,675,552

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(Euros)

Financial incomes / (charges)

PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

Income taxes

PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING

INTERESTS

Non-controlling interests

PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

Earnings/(loss) per share (EPS)

- basic EPS of the year ascribable to ordinary shareholders of the

parent company

- diluted EPS of the year ascribable to ordinary shareholders of the

parent company

30.06.2017

Restated

185,671,914

Other revenues and income

395,633

307,910

TOTAL REVENUES

192,907,722

185,979,824

Cost for raw material and consumables

(163,689,306)

(148,518,149)

Change in inventories of work in progress and finished

13,014,651

9,420,261

goods

Cost for services

(14,887,962)

(17,603,947)

Personnel costs

(16,234,443)

(16,648,713)

Amortization/depreciation

(3,536,247)

(4,009,816)

Allocation and write-downs

(366,617)

(560,793)

Other operating costs

(687,045)

(697,729)

6,520,753

7,360,938

1,652,015

673,247

8,172,768

8,034,185

(3,197,058)

(2,874,113)

4,975,710

5,160,072

819

(523,712)

4,976,530

5,683,784

0.1866

0.2127

0.1866

0.2127

30.06.2018

Revenues

EBIT

Disclaimer

IRCE S.p.A. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 17:42:02 UTC
