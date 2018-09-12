IRCE S p A : Half-year consolidated financial statements at 30 june 2018
09/12/2018 | 07:43pm CEST
HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2018
The Board of Directors has today approved the consolidated financial statements as at June 30th2018.
IRCE Group's (hereinafter also the "Group") first six months of 2018 closed with an EBIT of € 6.52 million and a net profit of € 4.98 million.
In the winding wire sector, in the first half, we have recorded a slowdown in demand in the European market, which led to a decrease of sales. In the South American market, instead, our volumes continued to increase.
In the cable sector, sales continued to increase; their growth started last year, after the introduction of the regulation CPR (Construction Products Regulation) and the rebuilding of stocks of the electrical material distributors.
Consolidated turnover grew by 3.7%, from € 185.67 million in the first half 2017 to € 192.51 million in the same period of 2018, also thanks to the increase in the value of copper sold.
The results are shown in the following table.
Consolidated income statement data (€/million)
1sthalf-year 2018 1sthalf-year 2017Change
Restated
Turnover1
192.51
185.67
6.84
EBITDA2
10.42
11.93
(1.51)
EBIT
6.52
7.36
(0.84)
Profit before taxes
8.17
8.03
0.14
Net Profit / (Loss) of the period
4.98
5.68
(0.70)
Adjusted EBITDA3
11.92
12.14
(0.22)
Adjusted EBIT3
8.02
7.57
0.45
Consolidated statement of financial position data
As of 30.06.2018
As of 31.12.2017
Change
(€/million)
Restated
Net invested capital
202.61
186.52
16.09
Shareholders' Equity
130.20
132.40
(2.20)
Net financial debt
72.41
54.12
18.29
1 The item "Turnover" represents the "Revenues" reported in the income statement.
2 EBITDA is a performance indicator used by the Management of the Group in order to assess the operating performance of the company and is not identified as an accounting item within IFRS; it is calculated by IRCE S.p.A. by adding amortisation/depreciation, allocations and write-downs to EBIT.
3 Adjusted EBITDA and EBIT are respectively calculated as the sum of EBITDA and EBIT and the income/charges from operations on copper derivatives transactions (€ +1.50 million in the 1° half-year 2018 and € +0.21 million in the 1° half-year 2017). These indicators are used by the Management of the Group in order to monitor and assess the operational performance of the Group and are not identified as accounting items within IFRS. Given that the composition of these measures is not regulated by the reference accounting standards, the criterion used by the Group could potentially not be consistent with that adopted by others and therefore not be comparable.
Consolidated net financial debt, at the end of June 2018, was € 72.41 million, up from € 54.12 million at the end of 2017, due to the increase of the net working capital.
The reduction in consolidated shareholders' equity, in spite of the positive result of the period, is mainly due to the € 4.59 million increase of the negative amount of the translation reserve.
The Group's investments, in first half 2018, were € 3.55 million and mostly concerned the plants in Europe.
In the coming months we expect a slowdown in European economic growth that could affect the demand for our products. Our goals remain focused on cost reduction and efficiency recovery.
The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Elena Casadio, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to our books and accounting records.
IRCE Group is an important player in the winding wires and electric cable sector. The production is deployed in 4 facilities in Italy and 5 facilities abroad: Nijmegen (NI), Blackburn (UK), Joinville SC (Brazil), Kochi (India) and Kierspe (Germany). The Group includes also 5 commercial companies; four of them are located outside Italy (Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Poland) and the Group employs about 733 employees at the end of June 2018. In the first six months of 2018 it was established in China the company Irce Electromagnetic wire (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd..
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Euros)
31.12.2017
NON- CURRENT ASSETS
Goodwill and intangibles assets
269,382
347,598
Property, plant and equipment
47,861,910
50,766,941
Equipment and other tangible assets
1,494,447
1,537,464
Fixed assets under construction and advance
3,558,563
2,211,025
Non-current financial assets and receivables
116,746
120,767
Non-current tax receivables
811,582
811,582
Deferred tax assets
1,783,214
1,661,765
TOTAL NON -CURRENT ASSETS
55,895,844
57,457,142
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventory
94,672,019
82,376,132
Trade receivables
96,401,395
89,473,689
Tax receivables
1,498,606
-
Receivables due from other
1,028,100
2,602,975
Current financial assets
498,620
13,180
Cash and cash equivalents
6,080,275
7,752,434
TOTAL NON -CURRENT ASSETS
200,179,015
182,218,410
TOTAL ASSETS
256,074,859
239,675,552
ASSETS
30.06.2018
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
30.06.2018
31.12.2017
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
SHARE CAPITAL
14,626,560
14,626,560
RESERVES
110,942,880
113,437,366
PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
4,976,530
4,685,238
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY OF THE GROUP
130,545,969
132,749,164
MINORITY INTEREST
(350,904)
(350,085)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
130,195,066
132,399,079
NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current financial liabilities
15,092,897
11,966,839
Deferred tax liabilities
762,468
254,630
Provision for risks and charges
1,010,264
2,337,016
Employee benefits' provision
5,227,974
5,719,819
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
22,093,603
20,278,304
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Current financial liabilities
63,425,704
50,678,998
Trade payables
26,233,738
24,687,869
Tax payables
3,449,479
1,518,262
Social security contributions
1,829,075
2,099,038
Other current liabilities
8,848,193
8,014,002
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
103,786,189
86,998,169
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
256,074,859
239,675,552
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
(Euros)
Financial incomes / (charges)
PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
Income taxes
PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING
INTERESTS
Non-controlling interests
PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
Earnings/(loss) per share (EPS)
- basic EPS of the year ascribable to ordinary shareholders of the
parent company
- diluted EPS of the year ascribable to ordinary shareholders of the
parent company
30.06.2017
Restated
185,671,914
Other revenues and income
395,633
307,910
TOTAL REVENUES
192,907,722
185,979,824
Cost for raw material and consumables
(163,689,306)
(148,518,149)
Change in inventories of work in progress and finished