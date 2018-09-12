IRCE S p A : Half-year consolidated financial statements at 30 june 2018

HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2018

The Board of Directors has today approved the consolidated financial statements as at June 30th2018.

IRCE Group's (hereinafter also the "Group") first six months of 2018 closed with an EBIT of € 6.52 million and a net profit of € 4.98 million.

In the winding wire sector, in the first half, we have recorded a slowdown in demand in the European market, which led to a decrease of sales. In the South American market, instead, our volumes continued to increase.

In the cable sector, sales continued to increase; their growth started last year, after the introduction of the regulation CPR (Construction Products Regulation) and the rebuilding of stocks of the electrical material distributors.

Consolidated turnover grew by 3.7%, from € 185.67 million in the first half 2017 to € 192.51 million in the same period of 2018, also thanks to the increase in the value of copper sold.

The results are shown in the following table.

Consolidated income statement data (€/million)

1sthalf-year 2018 1sthalf-year 2017Change

Restated

Turnover1 192.51 185.67 6.84 EBITDA2 10.42 11.93 (1.51) EBIT 6.52 7.36 (0.84) Profit before taxes 8.17 8.03 0.14 Net Profit / (Loss) of the period 4.98 5.68 (0.70) Adjusted EBITDA3 11.92 12.14 (0.22) Adjusted EBIT3 8.02 7.57 0.45 Consolidated statement of financial position data As of 30.06.2018 As of 31.12.2017 Change (€/million) Restated Net invested capital 202.61 186.52 16.09 Shareholders' Equity 130.20 132.40 (2.20) Net financial debt 72.41 54.12 18.29

1 The item "Turnover" represents the "Revenues" reported in the income statement.

2 EBITDA is a performance indicator used by the Management of the Group in order to assess the operating performance of the company and is not identified as an accounting item within IFRS; it is calculated by IRCE S.p.A. by adding amortisation/depreciation, allocations and write-downs to EBIT.

3 Adjusted EBITDA and EBIT are respectively calculated as the sum of EBITDA and EBIT and the income/charges from operations on copper derivatives transactions (€ +1.50 million in the 1° half-year 2018 and € +0.21 million in the 1° half-year 2017). These indicators are used by the Management of the Group in order to monitor and assess the operational performance of the Group and are not identified as accounting items within IFRS. Given that the composition of these measures is not regulated by the reference accounting standards, the criterion used by the Group could potentially not be consistent with that adopted by others and therefore not be comparable.

Consolidated net financial debt, at the end of June 2018, was € 72.41 million, up from € 54.12 million at the end of 2017, due to the increase of the net working capital.

The reduction in consolidated shareholders' equity, in spite of the positive result of the period, is mainly due to the € 4.59 million increase of the negative amount of the translation reserve.

The Group's investments, in first half 2018, were € 3.55 million and mostly concerned the plants in Europe.

In the coming months we expect a slowdown in European economic growth that could affect the demand for our products. Our goals remain focused on cost reduction and efficiency recovery.

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Elena Casadio, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to our books and accounting records.

Imola, 12ndSeptember 2018

IRCE SPA

Contacts:

Investor relation. Sepriano Gianfranco

Tel. + 39 0382 77535 e-mailgianfranco.sepriano@irce-group.com

IRCE Group is an important player in the winding wires and electric cable sector. The production is deployed in 4 facilities in Italy and 5 facilities abroad: Nijmegen (NI), Blackburn (UK), Joinville SC (Brazil), Kochi (India) and Kierspe (Germany). The Group includes also 5 commercial companies; four of them are located outside Italy (Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Poland) and the Group employs about 733 employees at the end of June 2018. In the first six months of 2018 it was established in China the company Irce Electromagnetic wire (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd..

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Euros)

31.12.2017 NON- CURRENT ASSETS Goodwill and intangibles assets 269,382 347,598 Property, plant and equipment 47,861,910 50,766,941 Equipment and other tangible assets 1,494,447 1,537,464 Fixed assets under construction and advance 3,558,563 2,211,025 Non-current financial assets and receivables 116,746 120,767 Non-current tax receivables 811,582 811,582 Deferred tax assets 1,783,214 1,661,765 TOTAL NON -CURRENT ASSETS 55,895,844 57,457,142 CURRENT ASSETS Inventory 94,672,019 82,376,132 Trade receivables 96,401,395 89,473,689 Tax receivables 1,498,606 - Receivables due from other 1,028,100 2,602,975 Current financial assets 498,620 13,180 Cash and cash equivalents 6,080,275 7,752,434 TOTAL NON -CURRENT ASSETS 200,179,015 182,218,410 TOTAL ASSETS 256,074,859 239,675,552 ASSETS

30.06.2018

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 30.06.2018 31.12.2017 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL 14,626,560 14,626,560 RESERVES 110,942,880 113,437,366 PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 4,976,530 4,685,238 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY OF THE GROUP 130,545,969 132,749,164 MINORITY INTEREST (350,904) (350,085) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 130,195,066 132,399,079 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES Non-current financial liabilities 15,092,897 11,966,839 Deferred tax liabilities 762,468 254,630 Provision for risks and charges 1,010,264 2,337,016 Employee benefits' provision 5,227,974 5,719,819 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 22,093,603 20,278,304 CURRENT LIABILITIES Current financial liabilities 63,425,704 50,678,998 Trade payables 26,233,738 24,687,869 Tax payables 3,449,479 1,518,262 Social security contributions 1,829,075 2,099,038 Other current liabilities 8,848,193 8,014,002 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 103,786,189 86,998,169 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 256,074,859 239,675,552

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(Euros)

Financial incomes / (charges) PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES Income taxes PROFIT / (LOSS) BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS Non-controlling interests PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD Earnings/(loss) per share (EPS) - basic EPS of the year ascribable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company - diluted EPS of the year ascribable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company 30.06.2017 Restated 185,671,914 Other revenues and income 395,633 307,910 TOTAL REVENUES 192,907,722 185,979,824 Cost for raw material and consumables (163,689,306) (148,518,149) Change in inventories of work in progress and finished 13,014,651 9,420,261 goods Cost for services (14,887,962) (17,603,947) Personnel costs (16,234,443) (16,648,713) Amortization/depreciation (3,536,247) (4,009,816) Allocation and write-downs (366,617) (560,793) Other operating costs (687,045) (697,729) 6,520,753 7,360,938 1,652,015 673,247 8,172,768 8,034,185 (3,197,058) (2,874,113) 4,975,710 5,160,072 819 (523,712) 4,976,530 5,683,784 0.1866 0.2127 0.1866 0.2127 30.06.2018

Revenues

EBIT