Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  IREIT Global    UD1U   SG1AB8000006

IREIT GLOBAL

(UD1U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Proposed Acquisition Of The Balance 60.0% Interest In Four Office Buildings In Spain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 11:54am EDT

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Proposed Acquisition Of The Balance 60.0% Interest In Four Office Buildings In Spain

Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 7, 2020 23:37
Status New
Announcement Sub Title PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE BALANCE 60.0% INTEREST IN FOUR OFFICE BUILDINGS IN SPAIN
Announcement Reference SG200807OTHR1VOP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachments.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,094,661 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 3,106,289 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 340,023 bytes)

Disclaimer

IREIT Global published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 15:53:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on IREIT GLOBAL
07/24IREIT GLOBAL : Notification Of Results Release
PU
07/15CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Change Of Address Of The Registered Off..
PU
07/01IREIT GLOBAL : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units In Ireit Globa..
PU
06/18IREIT GLOBAL : Secures Pivotal Five-Year Lease For Over 3,400 Sqm At Il.Lumina D..
PU
05/13IREIT GLOBAL : 1Q 2020 Business Update
PU
04/23IREIT GLOBAL : Effective Date Of Cessation - Chief Executive Officer
PU
04/23IREIT GLOBAL : Announces The Appointment Of Louis D'Estienne D'Orves As Chief Ex..
PU
04/14IREIT GLOBAL : Date Of Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year Ended 31 De..
PU
03/30WAIVER : : Extension Of Time To Hold Annual General Meeting For The Financial Ye..
PU
03/20DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Change In Interests Of Substantial Unit..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 35,7 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
Net income 2020 21,3 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net Debt 2020 204 M 240 M 240 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
Yield 2020 5,03%
Capitalization 484 M 353 M 570 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,3x
EV / Sales 2021 18,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart IREIT GLOBAL
Duration : Period :
IREIT Global Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IREIT GLOBAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,52 €
Last Close Price 0,76 €
Spread / Highest target -29,1%
Spread / Average Target -31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis d'Estienne d'Orves Chief Executive Officer
Kok Min Lim Chairman
Boon Poh Choo Chief Financial Officer
Wee Peng Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Nir Ellenbogen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IREIT GLOBAL-6.79%353
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-35.95%13 741
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-26.16%7 855
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-25.14%7 076
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-31.56%6 614
DEXUS-29.23%6 519
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group