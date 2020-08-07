Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Proposed Acquisition Of The Balance 60.0% Interest In Four Office Buildings In Spain
|
Announcement Title
|
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Aug 7, 2020 23:37
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF THE BALANCE 60.0% INTEREST IN FOUR OFFICE BUILDINGS IN SPAIN
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG200807OTHR1VOP
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Lee Wei Hsiung
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please refer to the attachments.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 1,094,661 bytes)
-
Attachment 2 (Size: 3,106,289 bytes)
-
Attachment 3 (Size: 340,023 bytes)
Disclaimer
IREIT Global published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 15:53:10 UTC