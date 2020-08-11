Log in
IREIT GLOBAL

UD1U
Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

08/11/2020 | 06:14am EDT

Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 11, 2020 18:01
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG200811DVCAUAM6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wang Shin Lin, Adeline
Designation Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.0285
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/01/2020 TO 30/06/2020
Number of Days 182
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Distribution of 2.85 Singapore cents per unit for the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 (the 'Distribution'). Please refer to the attachment.
Taxation Conditions Unitholders are not subject to Singapore Income Tax on the Distribution.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 19/08/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date 18/08/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type Tax Exempted
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0285
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0285
Pay Date 27/08/2020
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 91,403 bytes)

Disclaimer

IREIT Global published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 10:13:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 35,7 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
Net income 2020 21,3 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net Debt 2020 204 M 240 M 240 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 8,13%
Capitalization 299 M 352 M 352 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,1%
Technical analysis trends IREIT GLOBAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,52 €
Last Close Price 0,47 €
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis d'Estienne d'Orves Chief Executive Officer
Kok Min Lim Chairman
Boon Poh Choo Chief Financial Officer
Wee Peng Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Nir Ellenbogen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IREIT GLOBAL-6.79%352
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-34.03%14 154
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-25.16%7 941
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-23.47%7 214
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-29.51%6 812
DEXUS-27.44%6 630
