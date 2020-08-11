Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory
|
Announcement Title
|
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Aug 11, 2020 18:01
|
Status
|
New
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG200811DVCAUAM6
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Wang Shin Lin, Adeline
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Dividend/ Distribution Number
|
Not Applicable
|
Dividend/ Distribution Type
|
Interim
|
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
|
SGD 0.0285
|
Dividend/ Distribution Period
|
01/01/2020 TO 30/06/2020
|
Number of Days
|
182
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
Distribution of 2.85 Singapore cents per unit for the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 (the 'Distribution'). Please refer to the attachment.
|
Taxation Conditions
|
Unitholders are not subject to Singapore Income Tax on the Distribution.
|
Event Dates
|
Record Date and Time
|
19/08/2020 17:00:00
|
Ex Date
|
18/08/2020
|
Dividend Details
|
Payment Type
|
Tax Exempted
|
Gross Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.0285
|
Net Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.0285
|
Pay Date
|
27/08/2020
|
Gross Rate Status
|
Actual Rate
|
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 91,403 bytes)
