MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  IREIT Global    UD1U   SG1AB8000006

IREIT GLOBAL

(UD1U)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waiver :: Extension Of Time To Hold Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019

03/29/2020 | 07:38pm EDT

Waiver :: Extension Of Time To Hold Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019

Announcement Title Waiver
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 30, 2020 7:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Announcement Reference SG200330OTHRNB62
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wang Shin Lin, Adeline
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 286,479 bytes)

Disclaimer

IREIT Global published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2020 23:37:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 6,86x
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 5,67x
Capitalization 219 M
Chart IREIT GLOBAL
Duration : Period :
IREIT Global Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IREIT GLOBAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,59  €
Last Close Price 0,34  €
Spread / Highest target 73,2%
Spread / Average Target 72,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aymeric Thibord Chief Executive Officer
Kok Min Lim Chairman
Boon Poh Choo Chief Financial Officer
Wee Peng Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Nir Ellenbogen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IREIT GLOBAL9.41%243
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-31.95%14 554
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION5.70%9 552
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION9.84%8 383
DEXUS-21.20%5 863
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.-31.05%5 309
