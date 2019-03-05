Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Iren SpA    IRE   IT0003027817

IREN SPA

(IRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Iren : Italy's Iren has made offer for utility CVA, waiting for reply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 06:04am EST

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian utility Iren has made a non-binding expression of interest in a tie-up with northern utility CVA in a move that would create one of Italy's biggest hydroelectric players, Iren's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We are waiting for a technical table to be opened to work out just how such a tie-up could be done," Massimiliano Bianco told Reuters at a conference.

CVA, owned by the northern region of Valle d'Aosta, could be worth up to 1.2 billion euros (1 billion pounds).

Rome has promoted mergers and acquisitions in Italy's fragmented utility sector for several years to help boost competitiveness.

Iren, which is controlled by a group of cities in Italy's north including Turin and Genoa, has more than 600 megawatts (MW) of hydroelectric capacity.

CVA has almost 1,000 MW as well as solar, wind and power distribution assets.

"The idea is to put together our hydroelectric assets to become the country's second or third largest operator," Bianco said.

The public owners of CVA have set up a commission to look at the best options for growth of the utility. These include a possible stock market listing as well as a tie-up with another player.

CVA Chief Executive Enrico De Girolamo told Reuters at the same conference the commission had until March 31 to draw up its conclusions. He confirmed CVA was also discussing Iren's offer.

"Valuations of CVA range from 800 million to 1.2 billion euros," he said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IREN SPA
06:04aIREN : Italy's Iren has made offer for utility CVA, waiting for reply
RE
2018NOLLYWOOD : We're beginning to tell our stories better -Actress Ireti Doyle
AQ
2018IREN : Parts of electricity distribution or control apparatus
AQ
2018IREN : Construction work for warehouses and industrial buildings
AQ
2018IREN : Repair and maintenance services of machinery
AQ
2018IREN SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018IREN : Boiler installations
AQ
2018IREN : Telephone operator services
AQ
2018IREN : Boiler installations
AQ
2018Italy regional utility tie-up approval triggers A2A bid on ACSM-AGAM
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 792 M
EBIT 2018 501 M
Net income 2018 282 M
Debt 2018 2 470 M
Yield 2018 3,75%
P/E ratio 2018 10,21
P/E ratio 2019 10,89
EV / Sales 2018 1,40x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 2 841 M
Chart IREN SPA
Duration : Period :
Iren SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IREN SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,69 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Massimiliano Bianco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Peveraro Chairman
Massimo Levrino Manager-Administration, Finance & Control
Barbara Zanardi Director
Fabiola Mascardi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IREN SPA4.39%3 219
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-7.61%43 672
NATIONAL GRID PLC11.04%38 116
ENGIE5.39%36 806
SEMPRA ENERGY12.08%33 230
ORSTED11.80%30 840
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.