Iren : Report on treasury shares purchase program

PRESS RELEASE
Report on treasury shares purchase program
1
Period 6 July 2020 - 10 July 2020
Reggio Emilia, 13 July 2020 - Iren, following the announcement in 12 May 2020 concerning the launch of share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' meeting of 29 April 2020, announces that, in the week from July 6 to July 10, 2020, Goldman Sachs, as the authorized intermediary on behalf of
Iren S.p.A., did not carry out any stock purchase transactions.
As of July 10, 2020 the Company holds 8,996,193 treasury shares, equal to 0.6915% of the share capital.
