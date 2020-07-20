Log in
IREN SPA    IRE   IT0003027817

IREN SPA

(IRE)
Iren : Report on treasury shares purchase program

07/20/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Report on treasury shares purchase program

1

Period 13 July 2020 - 17 July 2020

Reggio Emilia, 20 July 2020 - Iren, following the announcement in 12 May 2020 concerning the launch of share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders' meeting of 29 April 2020, announces that, in the week from July 13 to July 17, 2020, Goldman Sachs, as the authorized intermediary on behalf of Iren S.p.A., did not carry out any stock purchase transactions.

As of July 17, 2020 the Company holds 8,996,193 treasury shares, equal to 0.6915% of the share capital.

Iren Group

Photos

Investor Relations

Iren Overview

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Barabino & Partners

Giulio Domma

Paolo Colombo

Giovanni Vantaggi

Tel: +39 052 124 8410

Tel: +39 011 554 9175

Tel. +39 027 202 3535

investor.relations@gruppoiren.it

Mob: +39 348 220 6005

Mob: + 39 328 831 7379

paolobartolomeo.colombo@gruppoiren.it

g.vantaggi@barabino.it

Disclaimer

IREN S.p.A. published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 17:20:07 UTC
