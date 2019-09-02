Iren : Schema di comunicazione delle operazioni sui titoli dell'emittente

SCHEMA DI COMUNICAZIONE DELLE OPERAZIONI SUI TITOLI
DELL'EMITTENTE
(ai sensi del paragrafo 1.4 dell'allegato 3f)
MODEL DISCLOSURE FOR TRANSACTIONS IN THE ISSUER'S
SECURITIES
(pursuant to paragraph 1.4 of Annex 3F)
SEZIONE 1 / SECTION 1
DICHIARAZIONE / DECLARATION
1. EMITTENTE / ISSUER
|
Denominazione/
|
IREN
|
|
Sigla
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Sociale/Abbrevia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ted Form
|
|
|
|
|
|
Codice
|
07129470014
|
Forma
|
SPA
|
|
Data
|
|
01/07/2010
|
Fiscale/Tax Code
|
|
|
Giuridica/Legal
|
|
|
Costituzione/Dat
|
|
|
|
|
Status
|
|
|
e of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incorporation
|
|
Via-
|
Nubi di Magellano
|
Cap/Post Code
|
42123
|
|
|
|
|
frazione/Road-
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
street and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
district
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comune Sede
|
Reggio nell'Emilia
|
Provincia Sede
|
RE
|
|
|
|
Legale/Municipal
|
|
|
Legale/Province
|
|
|
|
|
|
ity of registered
|
|
|
of registered
|
|
|
|
|
|
offices
|
|
|
offices
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stato/Country
|
ITALIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. AZIONE O QUOTA OGGETTO DELLA DICHIARAZIONE / SHARE OR UNIT SUBJECT OF THE
|
|
|
|
DECLARATION
|
|
|
|
Descrizione
|
|
IREN
|
|
Codice ISIN
|
|
IT0003027817
|
Titolo/Security
|
|
|
|
Titolo/Security ISIN Code
|
|
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Periodo di Riferimento
|
08/2019
|
|
Data Invio
|
|
02/09/2019
|
(mm/aaaa)/Reference
|
|
|
(gg/mm/aaaa)/Sending
|
|
|
Period (mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
Date(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
|
|
ANNOTAZIONI/NOTES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEZIONE 2 / SECTION 2
OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS (1)
1. SOGGETTO (DI CUI AL PARAGRAFO 1.1 LETT.A) E B))CHE HA EFFETTUATO LE OPERAZIONI / PARTY (AS PER PARAGRAPH 1.1 SUBPARAS. A) AND B)) THAT CONCLUDED THE TRANSACTIONS
|
Denominazione/
|
Goldman Sachs
|
|
Sigla
|
|
|
|
Name
|
International
|
|
Sociale/Abbrevia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ted Form
|
|
|
|
Codice
|
26893670008
|
|
Forma
|
UNLTD
|
Data
|
02/06/1988
|
Fiscale/Tax Code
|
|
|
Giuridica/Legal
|
|
Costituzione
|
|
|
|
|
Status
|
|
(gg/mm/aaaa)/Da
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
te of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incorporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
Via-
|
Peterborough
|
|
Cap/Post Code
|
EC4A2
|
|
|
frazione/Road-
|
court, 133 fleet
|
|
|
|
|
|
street and
|
street
|
|
|
|
|
|
district
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comune Sede
|
Estero
|
|
Provincia Sede
|
EE
|
|
|
Legale/Municipal
|
|
|
Legale/Province
|
|
|
|
ity of Registered
|
|
|
of Registered
|
|
|
|
Offices
|
|
|
Offices
|
|
|
|
Stato/Country
|
GRAN BRETAGNA
|
|
|
|
|
Tipo
|
Altro Incarico
|
|
|
|
|
Incarico/Tipe of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Engagement (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. STRUMENTO FINANZIARIO OGGETTO DELLE OPERAZIONI / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT SUBJECT OF THE TRANSACTIONS (3)
|
Descrizio
|
IREN
|
|
|
|
|
Codice
|
IT0003027817
|
ne
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN
|
|
|
|
Titolo/Sec
|
|
|
|
|
|
Titolo/Sec
|
|
|
|
urity
|
|
|
|
|
|
urity ISIN
|
|
|
|
Descripti
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
|
|
on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tipo
|
AZIONE
|
Quotato
|
SI
|
Tipo
|
|
Scadenza
|
|
Prezzo Di
|
0.00
|
Titolo/
|
|
su
|
|
Facoltà/O
|
|
/Expire
|
|
Esercizio/
|
|
Type of
|
|
Mercati
|
|
ption
|
|
Date (7)
|
|
Strike
|
|
Security
|
|
Italiani/Li
|
|
Type (6)
|
|
|
|
Price (8)
|
|
(4)
|
|
sted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Italian
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. OPERAZIONI / TRANSACTIONS
3.1 DETTAGLIO GIORNALIERO / DAILY BREAKDOWN
|
Data
|
Tipo
|
Nome
|
Operazio
|
A/V / P/S
|
Quantità/
|
Valuta/Cu
|
Prezzo
|
Numero
|
Note/Note
|
Operazio
|
Mercato/
|
Mercato/
|
ne di
|
(12)
|
Quantity
|
rrency
|
Medio
|
Operazio
|
s
|
ne/Transa
|
Market
|
Market
|
Copertura
|
|
|
(13)
|
Ponderat
|
ni/Numbe
|
|
ction
|
Type (9)
|
Name (10)
|
/Hedging
|
|
|
|
o/Averag
|
r of
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Transacti
|
|
|
|
e
|
Transacti
|
|
|
|
|
on (11)
|
|
|
|
Weighted
|
ons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price (14)
|
|
|
09/08/2019
|
MI
|
MTA
|
NO
|
A
|
25433
|
|
2,3974
|
19
|
|
13/08/2019
|
MI
|
MTA
|
NO
|
A
|
60085
|
|
2,3968
|
29
|
|
14/08/2019
|
MI
|
MTA
|
NO
|
A
|
214638
|
|
2,3975
|
109
|
3.2 RIEPILOGO PERIODO / PERIOD SUMMARY (15)
|
Tipo Mercato/Market
|
A/V / P/S (12)
|
Quantità/Quantity
|
Numero
|
Type(9)
|
|
|
Operazioni/Number of
|
|
|
|
Transactions
|
MI
|
A
|
300156
|
157
-
Per ciascun soggetto che ha effettuato le operazioni e per ogni strumento finanziario oggetto di operazione (sia azione sia collegato) devono essere inviate, nell'ambito della stessa comunicazione, separati fogli relativi alla sezione 2 /
Separate pages relating to section 2 must be sent for each party that has carried out the transactions and for each financial instrument subject of the transactions (both shares and attached instruments)
-
TIPO INCARICO / TYPE OF ENGAGEMENT
-
SP = Specialist
-
AL = Altro / Other
-
NI = Nessun Incarico / No Engagement
3. Anche se si tratta della azione di cui al quadro 2 della sezione 1, ripetere i dati relativi a tale titolo /
Even if this involves the share referred to in box 2 of section 1, repeat the information relating to this security
-
TIPO TITOLO / TYPE OF SECURITY: - Azione / Share
- Obbligazione Convertibile / Convertible Bond - Diritto di Opzione / Stock Option
- Warrant - Option
- Quota di Fondo Chiuso / Closed-End Fund Unit - Future
- Premio / Premium Contract - Altro / Other
-
QUOTATO / LISTED
- Si/No / Yes/No
6. Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
TIPO FACOLTÀ indicare (solo per premi e opzioni) / OPTION TYPE specify (only for premium contracts and options)
-
se premio / for premium contracts: call, put, stellage, strip, strap
-
se opzione / for options: call, put
-
Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
-
Da riempire solo per derivati e premi / Only to be completed for derivatives and premium contracts
-
TIPO MERCATO / MARKET TYPE
-
MI = Mercato regolamentato italiano / Italian regulated market
-
ME = Mercato regolamentato estero / Foreign regulated market
-
SO = Scambio organizzato italiano / Italian organised exchange
-
FM = Fuori mercato / Over-the-counter
-
BL = Blocchi / Blocks
-
Inserire la sigla del mercato ( es. per i mercati italiani MTA, TLX ...) oppure dettagliare nel campo note / Enter the acronym for the market (e.g. for Italian markets MTA, TLX …) or detail in the notes field.
-
OPERAZIONE DI COPERTURA (di cui al comma 1.3) / HEDGING TRANSACTION (as per paragraph 1.3) - Si/No / Yes/No
-
ACQUISTO/VENDITA / PURCHASE/SALE
-
A = Acquisto / Purchase
-
V = Vendita / Sale
-
La valuta deve essere espressa mediante la codifica ISO (Codice ISO) adottata dall'UIC / The currency must be stated using the ISO code adopted by the Italian Foreign Exchange Office
-
Il prezzo deve essere espresso in Euro. Nel campo valuta indicare l'eventuale valuta diversa da Euro nella quale è stato originato il prezzo / The price must be stated in Euros. In the currency field show any currency other than the Euro that the price originated in
-
Inserire una riga di riepilogo per ogni mercato e/o acquisto/vendita /
Insert a summary line for each market and/or purchase/sale.
Disclaimer
IREN S.p.A. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 16:49:05 UTC