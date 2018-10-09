Iress : Aged Care Content

Aged Care learning module
The Aged Care learning module builds upon the already comprehensive list of 13 learning modules available within the Financial Knowledge Centre, which range from specific areas of personal finance (cashflow and debt management, personal insurances, estate planning, investments and superannuation) to the psychology behind what makes us tick when it comes to money.
It is a comprehensive, yet easy to follow, library of aged care educational material. When read in its entirety, your clients gain a better understanding of several of the main aspects of aged care, as well as particular circumstances where financial advice may be an important consideration, including:
-
Aged care services such as the Commonwealth Home Support Programme and Home Care Package, as well as residential aged care and palliative care
-
Aged care and estate planning considerations, such as wills, powers of attorney, guardianship and advanced care directives
-
Aged care and carer financial assistance, such as the carer payment, carer allowance and carer supplement
Disclaimer
