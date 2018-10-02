Iress : Breaking bad data

The absence of data

It might seem an unusual problem to have when we live in a world where an unimaginable amount of data is being generated (by 2020 it's predicted that 1.7MB of data will be created every second for every person on earth).

But data needs to exist and it needs to be trusted.

I recently asked a client: 'How confident are you about what's happening in your business?' He has a manageable sized firm, you can put your arms around it.

He said: 'We've got processes, people check boxes but I can't hand on heart be completely sure.'

It can be an even bigger problem when your business is larger and you can't put your arms around it.

Data holds the key to important insights into your business and your clients. It needs to be put at the heart of any transformation - to know where you are now, where you want to be, and where to focus.