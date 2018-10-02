Iress : Bringing our experts closer

It's just the beginning but in the areas where we've made changes, the number of issues resolved on the same day as they were raised has increased 9%. In addition, 13% more issues have been resolved within front line teams without the need for escalation. Most importantly, it's making it quicker for you and those who you support.

We're now ready to roll these improvements out further at IRESS and look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.

