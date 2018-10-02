Iress : Make it better. Do it faster. Makes us stronger.

Q. Tell us about your role at IRESS

My role is to explore and adopt new ways of thinking, working and delivering software so that we can deliver better outcomes for our clients.

A big part of that is making sure we have the right delivery framework when it comes to software development. I look at work methods (how we get things done), how our teams are organised (such as cross-functional teams), our culture, and our quality measures.

Q. What's currently underway?

We want our teams to have a continuous improvement mindset when it comes to designing and delivering quality software. We've introduced a common set of principles for how we produce software and are establishing a shared understanding of that right across IRESS. So far more than half of all people at IRESS have been through the training, with follow-ups to core teams to ensure this is embedded in how we work.

Q. What delivery approaches are you using?

We use a number of methodologies that combined, provide a foundation for how we think about and deliver value across the business.

We named our approach FAST - which stands for Flow-Agile-Systems Thinking. The work methods we've adopted have all been built around helping us deliver quality software more frequently and efficiently for our clients. While the underlying methods and practices are important it's not a box-ticking exercise.

In an increasingly fast-moving business environment, old methods no longer work. Our goal is to be more innovative and reliable, the methodology helps us achieve this but it's not the goal in itself.