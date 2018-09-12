Iress : Open API mindset, open for business

Digital differentiation and Value

Super funds are starting to reap the benefits from the digital transformation projects that have been common place in the industry over the last decade. A comprehensive range of transactions and processes previously performed by hands on keyboards at the super fund's administrator, have now moved into a self-service digital channel thanks to plug and play integrations.

This is further supported by a straight forward, simple to use, user interface. In the cases where the member, employer or adviser do not have access to the digital channel the same straight forward process can be used by those in contact centres to complete the process on behalf of the caller. In effect the traditional super fund does not need to be involved in transactions and processes that are supported through a self-serve channel.

Recently there have been several new super funds entering the market with a range of new initiatives on the table, including fresh approaches to where members direct their investments and how they partner with business and technology service providers.

This new wave of disruptor super funds are looking for open API technology that allows them to have greater and more efficient control over their digital interface and ultimately their brands - all the way through to social media and the experience members have with them. It keeps funds nimble, enables them to differentiate their offering in the market and importantly, can help super funds to onboard a member online in minutes. This is vital in the age of the app.

Super fund administration technology is no different. It needs to be developed with this level of openness, enabling super funds to plug and play with any party they like. Technology is now the true enabler and not something that sets limitations on business capabilities.