Iress : Open API mindset, open for business

09/12/2018 | 03:02am CEST

Digital differentiation and Value

Super funds are starting to reap the benefits from the digital transformation projects that have been common place in the industry over the last decade. A comprehensive range of transactions and processes previously performed by hands on keyboards at the super fund's administrator, have now moved into a self-service digital channel thanks to plug and play integrations.

This is further supported by a straight forward, simple to use, user interface. In the cases where the member, employer or adviser do not have access to the digital channel the same straight forward process can be used by those in contact centres to complete the process on behalf of the caller. In effect the traditional super fund does not need to be involved in transactions and processes that are supported through a self-serve channel.

Recently there have been several new super funds entering the market with a range of new initiatives on the table, including fresh approaches to where members direct their investments and how they partner with business and technology service providers.

This new wave of disruptor super funds are looking for open API technology that allows them to have greater and more efficient control over their digital interface and ultimately their brands - all the way through to social media and the experience members have with them. It keeps funds nimble, enables them to differentiate their offering in the market and importantly, can help super funds to onboard a member online in minutes. This is vital in the age of the app.

Super fund administration technology is no different. It needs to be developed with this level of openness, enabling super funds to plug and play with any party they like. Technology is now the true enabler and not something that sets limitations on business capabilities.

Disclaimer

IRESS Limited published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 01:01:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 465 M
EBIT 2018 103 M
Net income 2018 63,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,56%
P/E ratio 2018 33,61
P/E ratio 2019 29,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,82x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,52x
Capitalization 2 240 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,06%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Leslie Walsh Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
John Harris Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Todd Chief Technology Officer
Jennifer Anne Seabrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRESS LTD11.74%1 596
S&P GLOBAL INC22.93%52 375
RELX-4.20%42 941
THOMSON REUTERS CORP7.59%31 388
WOLTERS KLUWER22.82%17 994
EQUIFAX15.26%16 203
