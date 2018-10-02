Iress : What's getting these XPLAN users so excited?

Efficient, intuitive and delightful

IRESS Labs is about making XPLAN more efficient, intuitive and delightful. But what does this actually mean?

To Andrew 'efficient' means 'as few clicks as possible to get the job done; the technology reduces friction, streamlines processes and does much of the heavy lifting for you'.

For Melissa 'intuitive' is 'being able to navigate from one function to another, without having to consciously think about the meaning of icons, the placement of menu links, or the purpose and output of each function'.

And 'delightful' to Andrew means 'a well-presented, contemporary visual interface that's easy to understand and clearly presents information and, on a more practical level, as a user you're absolutely delighted when the software is running properly'.