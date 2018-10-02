Log in
IRESS LTD
10/01
12.4 AUD   -2.52%
02:07aIRESS : What's getting these XPLAN users so excited?
PU
02:07aIRESS : Bringing our experts closer
PU
02:07aIRESS : Make it better. Do it faster. Makes us stronger.
PU
Iress : What's getting these XPLAN users so excited?

10/02/2018 | 02:07am CEST

Efficient, intuitive and delightful

IRESS Labs is about making XPLAN more efficient, intuitive and delightful. But what does this actually mean?

To Andrew 'efficient' means 'as few clicks as possible to get the job done; the technology reduces friction, streamlines processes and does much of the heavy lifting for you'.

For Melissa 'intuitive' is 'being able to navigate from one function to another, without having to consciously think about the meaning of icons, the placement of menu links, or the purpose and output of each function'.

And 'delightful' to Andrew means 'a well-presented, contemporary visual interface that's easy to understand and clearly presents information and, on a more practical level, as a user you're absolutely delighted when the software is running properly'.

Disclaimer

IRESS Limited published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 00:06:02 UTC
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,9  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
