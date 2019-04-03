Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/03/2019

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (“iRhythm” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IRTC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Multiple analysts and reports raised questions about iRhythm between March 13, 2019 and March 27, 2019. These questions include skepticism of the sustainability of third-party reimbursements related to the Company’s Zio XT Extended Holter patch device. Analysts also questioned if the Company’s statements on the total addressable market for its products may have been misleading. They also questioned iRhythm’s accounting techniques, which may have been misleadingly employed to improve the appearances of the Company’s finances.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


