Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. investors (“iRhythm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRTC) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

Between March 13 and March 27, 2019, a series of reports alleged that the Company’s revenue base relied on “an exceedingly generous, but increasingly fragile, reimbursement regime.” These reports also alleged that the Company engaged in deceptive accounting practices.

On this news, shares of iRhythm fell $14.02 per share, or over 16%, over several trading sessions to close at $73.24 on March 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased iRhythm securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

