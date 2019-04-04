Log in
Irhythm Technologies Inc    IRTC

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES INC

(IRTC)
My previous session
News 
News

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors

0
04/04/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. investors (“iRhythm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRTC) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

Between March 13 and March 27, 2019, a series of reports alleged that the Company’s revenue base relied on “an exceedingly generous, but increasingly fragile, reimbursement regime.” These reports also alleged that the Company engaged in deceptive accounting practices.

On this news, shares of iRhythm fell $14.02 per share, or over 16%, over several trading sessions to close at $73.24 on March 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased iRhythm securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 205 M
EBIT 2019 -39,8 M
Net income 2019 -40,1 M
Debt 2019 25,1 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 8,40x
EV / Sales 2020 6,33x
Capitalization 1 696 M
Chart IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Irhythm Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 96,9 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin M. King President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Karim Karti Chief Operating Officer
Matthew C. Garrett Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark J. Day Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES INC4.15%1 665
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC22.80%110 201
DANAHER CORPORATION27.01%94 343
INTUITIVE SURGICAL20.32%66 395
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION8.46%53 757
ILLUMINA6.42%46 575
