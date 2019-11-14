Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IRhythm Technologies, Inc.    IRTC

IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(IRTC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 01:07pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (“iRhythm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRTC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

Between March 13 and March 27, 2019, a series of reports alleged that the Company’s revenue base relied on “an exceedingly generous, but increasingly fragile, reimbursement regime.” These reports also alleged that the Company engaged in deceptive accounting practices.

On this news, iRhythm’s stock price fell $14.02 per share, or over 16%, over several trading sessions to close at $73.24 on March 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 13, 2019, iRhythm disclosed that it could not timely file its quarterly report, citing accounting errors affecting prior periods that require further analysis. The Company stated that “[t]hese errors may result in the correction of previously issued annual and quarterly financial statements” and “the error evaluation will include the assessment of any additional control deficiencies.”

On this news, iRhythm’s stock price fell $4.38, or over 6% to close at $63.04 on November 13, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased iRhythm securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
01:07pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of iRhyt..
BU
11/13IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages iRhyt..
PR
11/13IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES : Lost Money in iRhythm Technologies, Inc.?
BU
11/05IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form..
AQ
11/05iRhythm Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
10/22iRhythm Technologies to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5,..
GL
09/10IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financi..
AQ
09/10iRhythm Technologies Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering and Full ..
GL
09/05iRhythm Technologies Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
09/04IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES : Collaborating With Verily to Help Atrial Fibrillation Pat..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 217 M
EBIT 2019 -48,8 M
Net income 2019 -49,3 M
Finance 2019 89,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -49,8x
EV / Sales2019 7,26x
EV / Sales2020 5,47x
Capitalization 1 665 M
Chart IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 106,40  $
Last Close Price 63,04  $
Spread / Highest target 98,3%
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin M. King President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Chairman
Karim Karti Chief Operating Officer
Matthew C. Garrett Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Judith Lenane Chief Clinical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-9.27%1 665
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC32.25%120 305
DANAHER CORPORATION31.44%98 440
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.14.95%63 627
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION17.20%57 732
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION58.24%50 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group