IRIDEX to Report Fourth Quarter and 2018 Financial Results on March 5, 2019

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX) today announced the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 after the close of trading on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 707-0665 for domestic callers or (703) 326-3030 for international callers, using conference ID: 7159238. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: www.iridex.com . A telephone replay will also be available beginning Tuesday, March 5, 2019 through Wednesday, March 6, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, using conference ID: 7159238.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. IRIDEX’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma, diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. IRIDEX’s products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. IRIDEX is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. For further information, visit the IRIDEX website at http://www.iridex.com/ .

Investor Relations Contact:

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

investors@iridex.com