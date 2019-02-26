Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IRIDEX Corporation    IRIX

IRIDEX CORPORATION

(IRIX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRIDEX to Report Fourth Quarter and 2018 Financial Results on March 5, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 08:06am EST

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX) today announced the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 after the close of trading on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.  The Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 707-0665 for domestic callers or (703) 326-3030 for international callers, using conference ID: 7159238.  A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: www.iridex.com.  A telephone replay will also be available beginning Tuesday, March 5, 2019 through Wednesday, March 6, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, using conference ID: 7159238.

About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. IRIDEX’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma, diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. IRIDEX’s products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. IRIDEX is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. For further information, visit the IRIDEX website at http://www.iridex.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
investors@iridex.com

Media Contact:
Jamie Hall
Pascale Communications, LLC.
(724) 417-0167
pr@iridex.com 

iridex-logo-tag.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRIDEX CORPORATION
08:06aIRIDEX to Report Fourth Quarter and 2018 Financial Results on March 5, 2019
GL
02/12IRIDEX CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/12IRIDEX Announces Resolution of its Dispute with Quantel Medical
GL
01/25IRIDEX CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/08IRIDEX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
01/08IRIDEX Announces Preliminary Operational and Financial Results for 2018 Fourt..
GL
2018IRIDEX CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
2018IRIDEX : Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer and Reiterates Full Year..
AQ
2018Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within ANGI Homeservices, Aytu Biosci..
AQ
2018IRIDEX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 42,0 M
EBIT 2018 -13,2 M
Net income 2018 -13,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 64,3 M
Chart IRIDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
IRIDEX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRIDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,50 $
Spread / Average Target 80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William M. Moore Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sanford Fitch Independent Director
Ruëdiger Naumann-Etienne Independent Director
Maria Degois Sainz Director
David I. Bruce Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRIDEX CORPORATION0.64%64
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC12.65%102 190
DANAHER CORPORATION19.42%86 436
INTUITIVE SURGICAL15.55%63 357
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION14.66%55 425
ILLUMINA1.60%44 797
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.