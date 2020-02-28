Log in
IRIDEX to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on March 12, 2020

02/28/2020 | 04:04pm EST

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX) today announced the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 after the close of trading on Thursday, March 12, 2020.  The Company’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 707-0665 for domestic callers or (703) 326-3030 for international callers, using conference ID: 6384497.  A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: www.iridex.com.

About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. IRIDEX’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. IRIDEX products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the IRIDEX website at www.iridex.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
investors@iridex.com

Media Contact:
Jamie Hall
Pascale Communications, LLC.
(724) 417-0167
pr@iridex.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
