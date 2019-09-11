MicroPulse® Transscleral Laser Therapy Will be Discussed in Various Presentations and Educational Events at ESCRS 2019 in Paris, France

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, announced today that its patented MicroPulse® laser therapy will be featured prominently in research presented at the 2019 European Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) meeting, to be held in Paris, France on Friday, September 13 through Wednesday, September 18. MicroPulse Transscleral Laser Therapy (TLT) is a non-incisional, laser-based procedure used to treat a wide range of glaucoma cases. More than 100,000 procedures have been performed in 60 countries since 2015.

“MicroPulse Transscleral Cyclophotocoagulation is changing the way glaucoma specialist address glaucoma, and the plethora of abstracts showcasing this procedure at ESCRS offers additional proof that its safety profile continues to validate the favorable results of non-incisional glaucoma treatment,” said Dr. K. Sheng Lim, Head of the Glaucoma Service at St. Thomas’ Hospital and Associate Professor, Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine at King’s College London.

At ESCRS 2019, there will be several opportunities for attendees to learn about the safety, efficacy, and clinical versatility of MicroPulse TLT for glaucoma within the ESCRS program, at a wet lab, a symposium, and at the IRIDEX booth (#C125).

Abstract Presentations:

Efficacy and safety of MicroPulse cyclophotocoagulation for patients with ocular hypertension and glaucoma

Q. Kaba, E. Tam, S. Somani, D. Yuen

Presented Poster Session, Glaucoma 1

Sunday, September 15 at 9:40 AM local time

Early results of phacoemulsification combined with MicroPulse cyclodiode laser in patients with glaucoma: efficacy and safety

A. Daas, A. Nagar, H. Ho, A. Amon, I. Versi, K. Gadhvi, S. Lim

Presented Poster Session, Glaucoma 1

Sunday, September 15 at 9:50 AM local time

Comparative study of the safety and efficacy of two techniques of diode laser transscleral cyclophotocoagulation for refractory glaucoma

A. Matsou, M. Dermenoudi, A. Tzamalis, E. Anastasopoulos

Presented Poster Session, Glaucoma II

Sunday, September 15 at 3:10 PM local time

Long-term clinical outcomes of MicroPulse transscleral cyclophotocoagulation in open-angle glaucoma

B. Basarir, C. Altan, B. Solmaz, I. Pasaoglu, N. Alagoz, T. Yasar

Presented Poster Session, Glaucoma 1

Sunday, September 15 at 3:35 PM local time

Safety and efficacy of combined transscleral MicroPulse diode laser cyclocoagulation with phacoemulsification and intraocular lens implantation

O. Parkhomenko, G. Parkhomenko, O. Parkhomenko, A. Kovalenko

E-Poster: Combined Cataract Surgery Techniques

MicroPulse transscleral cyclophotocoagulation for the management of glaucoma after silicone oil removal in vitrectomized eyes

A. Samir, A. AlQarni, M. Almalis

E-Poster: Glaucoma

Advancing cataract and refractive surgical and therapeutic applications through new ophthalmic laser technology

S. Rowen, A. Hipsley, L. Gualdi, S. Shah, R. Ang, M. Jackson

E-Poster: Presbyopia

Clinical Symposium:

Lunch Symposium: Rethinking Glaucoma Care with Non-incisional and Versatile MicroPulse Transscleral Photocoagulation

Sunday, September 15 at 1:00 PM local time | Room South 6

Moderated by Ziad Khoueir, MD

Presentations include:

Scientific rationale and clinical application of MicroPulse Transscleral Cyclophotocoagulation. K. Sheng Lim, MD

2-Year Follow-up on the Structural and Functional Stability of Glaucoma post-MicroPulse TSCPC . Syril K. Dorairaj, MD

Syril K. Dorairaj, MD MicroPulse Transscleral Cyclophotocoagulation: When I (must) think about it. Prof. Philippe Denis, MD

MicroPulse TSCPC in the Netherlands: clinical cases and various patients’ profiles. Ronald de Crom, MD

Optimizing MicroPulse TSCPC for multiple glaucoma types and post-operative management. Nathan Radcliffe, MD

More details about this symposium available at www. iridex.com/escrs .

MicroPulse Experts at ESCRS:

At ESCRS 2019, IRIDEX will host glaucoma specialists at its booth (#C125) to conduct 1-on-1 conversations with attendees, sharing their experience using non-incisional MicroPulse transscleral laser therapy for glaucoma. This provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to ask them direct questions about patient selection, technique, outcomes, their research, and the safety and efficacy of the procedure.

The list of guest speakers and schedule is available at www. iridex.com/escrs

Wet Lab Sessions:

A wet lab that is part of the ESCRS program will feature IRIDEX’s Cyclo G6 Laser that is needed to perform non-incisional glaucoma treatment. Advanced registration is required to participate. Visit the ESCRS website for more information.

“Modern MIGS techniques not using implants.”

ESCRS Surgical Skills Training Course

Session 1: Monday, September 16 from 1:00-4:00 PM local time

Monday, September 16 from 1:00-4:00 PM local time Session 2: Monday, September 16 from 4:30-7:30 PM local time

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX is a worldwide leader in developing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. IRIDEX’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma, diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. IRIDEX products are sold in the United States and Germany through a direct sales force and in more than 100 countries through a network of 60 independent distributors. For more information, visit www.iridex.com .

