Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Iridium Communications Inc    IRDM

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC (IRDM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Iridium Communications : 8 is Vertical for Launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 11:04pm EST

Iridium Communications, in partnership with SpaceX, is prepared to launch the final 10 Iridium® NEXT satellites tomorrow, January 11th. SpaceX will launch the eighth set of new satellites on a flight-proven Falcon 9 rocket destined for low Earth orbit. The payload and the rocket have been transported to the launch pad, and the rocket is vertical for launch. The rocket has an instantaneous launch window scheduled for 7:31 am PST (15:31 UTC).

Iridium NEXT is the company's $3 billion, next-generation, mobile, global satellite network scheduled for completion in early 2019. These new satellites are replacing the company's existing global constellation in one of the largest technology upgrades ever completed in space. It represents the evolution of critical communications infrastructure that governments and organizations worldwide rely upon to drive business, enable connectivity, empower disaster relief efforts and more. Iridium NEXT will enable and introduce new services like the company's next-generation broadband service, Iridium CertusSM, and hosts the AireonSM real-time aircraft surveillance and tracking service.

Want to watch the launch live? Tune into the SpaceX webcast at www.spacex.com/webcast for a live feed of Iridium-8 starting 15 minutes prior to liftoff! And don't forget to follow along with our Ultimate Launch Soundtrack on Spotify!

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. The company has a major development program underway for its next-generation network - Iridium NEXT. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Disclaimer

Iridium Communications Inc. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 04:03:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
11:04pIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : 8 is Vertical for Launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base
PU
01/09IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Oops. We Did It Again… Introducing the Iridium®-..
PU
01/07MARITIME MONDAY : Hungry for Data? Is VSAT the Only Way?
PU
01/04IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Learning from the Iridium Experts
PU
2018IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2018IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Pinnacle Stake Llc Sold 279,886 Shares of Iridium Commu..
AQ
2018MARITIME MONDAY : All You Can Eat? What About the Size of the Plate?
PU
2018IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Find the Right Iridium® Satellite Device For You in 5 E..
PU
2018IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : COO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock
AQ
2018IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Helps The Ocean Cleanup Rid the World's Oceans of Plast..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 519 M
EBIT 2018 43,3 M
Net income 2018 -25,4 M
Debt 2018 1 634 M
Yield 2018 4,43%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,39x
EV / Sales 2019 6,72x
Capitalization 2 201 M
Chart IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Iridium Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 22,7 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew J. Desch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Niehaus Chairman
S. Scott Smith Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas J. Fitzpatrick Director, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Steven Bernard Pfeiffer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC7.15%2 201
SES2.78%9 132
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS3.75%4 801
INMARSAT4.75%2 337
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD0.69%502
THAICOM PCL--.--%206
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.