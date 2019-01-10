Iridium Communications : 8 is Vertical for Launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base

Iridium Communications, in partnership with SpaceX, is prepared to launch the final 10 Iridium® NEXT satellites tomorrow, January 11th. SpaceX will launch the eighth set of new satellites on a flight-proven Falcon 9 rocket destined for low Earth orbit. The payload and the rocket have been transported to the launch pad, and the rocket is vertical for launch. The rocket has an instantaneous launch window scheduled for 7:31 am PST (15:31 UTC).

Iridium NEXT is the company's $3 billion, next-generation, mobile, global satellite network scheduled for completion in early 2019. These new satellites are replacing the company's existing global constellation in one of the largest technology upgrades ever completed in space. It represents the evolution of critical communications infrastructure that governments and organizations worldwide rely upon to drive business, enable connectivity, empower disaster relief efforts and more. Iridium NEXT will enable and introduce new services like the company's next-generation broadband service, Iridium CertusSM, and hosts the AireonSM real-time aircraft surveillance and tracking service.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

