Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Iridium Communications Inc    IRDM

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC

(IRDM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/19 04:00:00 pm
21.5 USD   +1.61%
05:01pIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Announces 2019 Analyst Day
PR
02/14IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Dear Iridium, #flarewell
PU
02/12IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Why Iridium® Aviation?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Iridium Communications : Announces 2019 Analyst Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 05:01pm EST

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) ("Iridium") is hosting its 2019 analyst day on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET.  The event will feature presentations from senior Iridium management, including Chief Executive Officer Matthew J. Desch and Chief Financial Officer Thomas J. Fitzpatrick.  Participants can expect to gain unique insights and knowledge about the company's business activities and outlook.

Iridium Communications Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Iridium Communications Inc.)

A live webcast of the analyst day presentations will be available through the Investor Relations section of Iridium's website: http://investor.iridium.com/events.

The company also announced today that it is scheduled to participate in three March conferences:

  • The Raymond James 2019 Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. ET.
  • The Deutsche Bank 2019 Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 1:50 p.m. ET.
  • The Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2:05 p.m. ET.

A live audio of each event will be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of Iridium's website at http://investor.iridium.com/events.  These webcasts will be archived at the same location for 30 days.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe.  Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time.  Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications.  The company recently completed its next-generation satellite network replacement campaign.  Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM.  For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

 

Investor Contact:           

Press Contact:



Kenneth Levy 

Jordan Hassin

Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc.

+1 (703) 287-7570

+1 (703) 287-7421

ken.levy@iridium.com 

jordan.hassin@iridium.com

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iridium-announces-2019-analyst-day-300798336.html

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
05:01pIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Announces 2019 Analyst Day
PR
02/15IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
02/14IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Dear Iridium, #flarewell
PU
02/12IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Why Iridium® Aviation?
PU
02/08IRIDIUM® NEXT : in Review
PU
02/07IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Release Date For Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financia..
PR
02/07IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Aireon Takes Full Control of Final ADS-B Payloads
AQ
02/06IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Declares Victory; $3 Billion Satellite Constellation Up..
PR
02/06THE MAKING OF IRIDIUM CERTUS℠ : Partners
PU
02/04IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Braving the Gobi Desert with Iridium
PU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.