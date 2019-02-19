Iridium Communications : Announces 2019 Analyst Day

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) ("Iridium") is hosting its 2019 analyst day on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The event will feature presentations from senior Iridium management, including Chief Executive Officer Matthew J. Desch and Chief Financial Officer Thomas J. Fitzpatrick. Participants can expect to gain unique insights and knowledge about the company's business activities and outlook.

A live webcast of the analyst day presentations will be available through the Investor Relations section of Iridium's website: http://investor.iridium.com/events.

The company also announced today that it is scheduled to participate in three March conferences:

The Raymond James 2019 Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 2:15 p.m. ET .

at . The Deutsche Bank 2019 Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 1:50 p.m. ET .

at . The Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2:05 p.m. ET .

A live audio of each event will be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of Iridium's website at http://investor.iridium.com/events. These webcasts will be archived at the same location for 30 days.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. The company recently completed its next-generation satellite network replacement campaign. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Investor Contact: Press Contact:



Kenneth Levy Jordan Hassin Iridium Communications Inc. Iridium Communications Inc. +1 (703) 287-7570 +1 (703) 287-7421 ken.levy@iridium.com jordan.hassin@iridium.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iridium-announces-2019-analyst-day-300798336.html

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.