Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Iridium Communications Inc    IRDM

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC (IRDM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Iridium Communications : ® Aviation Safety Services Continue to Climb

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

Iridium is proud to provide aviation solutions that help keep crew, craft, and commuters secure with global flight safety services. Over the past few years, adoption of Iridium aviation services has increased dramatically, and as the market evolves, we expect to see a continued increase.

Last year, we announced that our Air Traffic Service (ATS) Safety Voice service, which is used for air traffic communications, had been adopted by more than 500 aircraft as of February 2017, an over 100 percent increase since 2015. Since then, the number has doubled again to over 1,000 active airframes using the Safety Voice service.

ATS Safety Voice provides aircraft operators with an alternative to existing high-frequency (HF) radio systems, replacing them with a secure satellite-based option for long-range communications. The ability to add a satellite system using the Iridium network as an alternative to HF systems has several benefits, including lower power requirements, lighter-weight equipment, and better quality and coverage, resulting in increased efficiency and fuel economy.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a Project Report indicating that they are working to deliver updated regulations and guidance on long-range communication services, including changes to the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP), Aeronautical Information Manual (AIM), Operations Specifications B045, and Policy Letter 106, among others.

'We are quickly becoming the preferred supplier in the aviation industry for voice communications,' said Michael Hooper, Director of Iridium Aviation Business. 'We fully expect the continued growth of Iridium ATS Safety Voice adoption, especially given the anticipated regulatory updates from the FAA.'

At 35,000 feet (or more!) in the air, safety is everything. As a reliable, lower-cost alternative to traditional networks, Iridium is the only satellite communications provider capable of offering critical air-to-ground flight safety voice and data service to aircraft around the globe.

As we near the end of the Iridium NEXT launch mission, we are working closely with our partners and regulators to leverage our newer, more powerful network for aviation safety services, and we are excited to introduce solutions that will address the ever-increasing demands of aircraft communication under our highly anticipated Iridium CertusSM broadband service.

'There are many new programs and new aircraft adopters that are going to be rolling out our services in the coming months. Things are already in motion, and we're excited to share more details soon!' Hooper said.

To learn more about Iridium aviation services, please visit https://www.iridium.com/solutions/aviation/.

Disclaimer

Iridium Communications Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 12:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
02:13pIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : ® Aviation Safety Services Continue to Climb
PU
10/12IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : joins Amazon Web Services Partner Network for IoT cloud..
AQ
10/10IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Help Us Build the Iridium NEXT Launch 8 Spotify Playlis..
PU
10/08MARITIME MONDAY : Large Antennas – Better, Faster Speeds?
PU
10/05IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Release Date For Third-Quarter 2018 Financial..
PR
10/05IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Six Reasons to Use the Stronger and More Reliable Iridi..
PU
09/28FIRST-TIME ADVENTURER : Hiking
PU
09/28IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : The Ocean Cleanup selects Iridium as satellite communic..
AQ
09/28JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to supply engines for Vulcan rocket
RE
09/27IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : to Simplify Adoption of IoT Solutions Beyond Cellular C..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02Amazon Creating Global Cloud Service With Iridium 
10/01Amazon Goes Truly Global With Iridium Communications 
10/01PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (10/01/2018) 
09/27Iridium Communications +2.9% on AWS collab service 
09/06IRIDIUM : Connecting The Future 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 506 M
EBIT 2018 40,5 M
Net income 2018 -21,5 M
Debt 2018 1 726 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,63x
EV / Sales 2019 6,80x
Capitalization 2 133 M
Chart IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Iridium Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,3 $
Spread / Average Target 4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew J. Desch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Niehaus Chairman
S. Scott Smith Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas J. Fitzpatrick Director, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Steven Bernard Pfeiffer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC63.73%2 133
SES55.27%10 754
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS13.50%5 898
INMARSAT0.59%2 997
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD-27.43%662
THAICOM PCL--.--%299
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.