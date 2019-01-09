Iridium Communications : Oops. We Did It Again… Introducing the Iridium®-8 Launch Soundtrack

It's the grand finale. The final flight of our epic eight launch program with SpaceX is fast approaching. For our seventh launch we introduced a first-of-its-kind soundtrack curated to either stay 'in theme' with events taking place during the SpaceX webcast, serve as a tribute or be somehow related to the Iridium story.

For this edition, we opened up song suggestions to everyone and… WOW did we get walloped. You guys are smart, funny and honestly, a little weird… but hey, we like weird! It was impossible to get everyone's suggestions in to this mix, but we did take a few of the most popular requests AND we fully intend to issue a 'Just Missed the Cut' playlist after launch.

As we mentioned last time, one of our goals for the soundtrack is to ensure it's a fairly-diverse array of music and has something for all listeners. We think we've struck that balance once again and hope you enjoy it!

And, on launch day, make sure to pay attention to our Twitter account (@Iridiumcomm), where we'll be tweeting out updates and a quick bit about why each song was chosen.

For the first timers - here's how it works:

Iridium has created a launch soundtrack on Spotify. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you join the fun.

Step 1: Search for the Iridium Communications Inc. account on Spotify, and make sure it's the one that's verified! Or you can click this link to directly access the playlist.

Step 2: Select the Iridium-8 Launch Soundtrack from the playlists section. You should now see all the songs in order.

Step 3: Next, open your web browser and visit http://www.spacex.com/webcast about 15-20 minutes before launch, so at around 7:10 AM PST, which is 10:10 AM EST (15:10 UTC). Launch is scheduled for 7:31 AM PST (15:31 UTC).

Step 4: Once the SpaceX webcast begins, find the timer in the top right corner of the screen that shows a countdown to launch.

Step 5: When the countdown timer reaches 12 minutes and 55 seconds, press play on the first song of the playlist, and then just let it play. (We recommend keeping the volume low enough to hear the host clearly!)

Step 5A: If you joined the show late, or had to pause the playlist, have no fear. We will be live tweeting at what point on the timer (that same one in the top right corner), each new song will start, giving you an opportunity to get back in the game! For example, you may see a tweet like this:

'To catch up with the soundtrack, press play on Iridium-8 Launch Soundtrack Song - [SONG NAME] at T+12 minutes 32 seconds @Spotify #Iridium7'

After that, there's nothing left to do but watch, listen and enjoy. And yes, everything that happens; the timing, the words, the irony - has all been specifically designed to create a unique viewing and listening experience.

Warning: This will only work seamlessly for Spotify Premium users.

But, we've got you covered - The playlist is included at the bottom of this post so everyone without Spotify Premium can build the list themselves. We just ask that you pay close attention to song lengths and versions, to make sure things line up as accurately as possible!

How we picked the songs for Iridium-8:

Creating the soundtrack is fun, but it's also pretty tough. The criteria from the first time we did this, for Iridium-7, ended up requiring a few tweaks. Below you'll find that newer criteria. They include:

Avoid profanity, explicit lyrics or graphic language

Avoid the same songs and the same band/artist (not inclusive of 'feats.')

Allow one exception to 'avoid the same songs' rule (c'mon, you can probably guess what this one is for!)

Avoid clichés (i.e., Rocketman - sorry)

Allow one exception to 'avoid clichés' rule

Relate to either what is being viewed on screen, the 'Iridium story' or our business

Matt picked it (our CEO, aka @Iridiumboss - unlike last time, this time he knows we mean business!)

Was overwhelmingly suggested externally and doesn't break other rules

Represents a broad/diverse array of music/artists/bands

Serves as an ode to a relevant person, place or event

Represents some level of irony if they don't fit in the other categories

We hope you're ready to have some fun with us on this last launch 'hurrah', at least for our foreseeable future. Don't be a stranger.

The Official Iridium-8 Launch Soundtrack