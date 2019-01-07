Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Iridium Communications Inc    IRDM

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC (IRDM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Maritime Monday: Hungry for Data? Is VSAT the Only Way?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 09:29am EST

Guest Blogger: Dan Rooney, Director of Maritime Business

Data consumption rates for VSAT vessels have dramatically increased over the past few years. The new norm is driven primarily by crew connectivity, and it can total 70GB on a ship each month over a VSAT, whilst ship's business traffic is in the minority. However, not all ships have the Compass Deck space for a VSAT antenna, let alone the communications budget.

It is necessary to understand the specific business factors that may drive a ship owner or operator's need for more data. As ships become more connected to the ever-evolving digital world, an increasing amount of applications and services consuming more data are being installed on-board. Cyber-security or eNavigation are prime examples of this. A cyber-security framework is only as effective as its most recent update, and an Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) terminal is only as effective as the last chart update. Updates for these services can be large, quickly consuming a smaller L-band plan creating overage and a subsequent bill shock. An unlimited VSAT pipe for a ship may either not be economically feasible or limited by deck space, but Iridium CertusSM delivers higher speeds via L-band. This can enable the digital world on-board with a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) compared to VSAT.

Crew connectivity is rapidly becoming a primary driver for greater connectivity on the high seas. Ship management companies are highly motivated to retain skilled crew members, who expect to communicate with friends and family via social media - wherever the ship is sailing. Whilst VSAT may not be applicable for all ships, Iridium Certus can deliver larger data volume plans allowing crew usage. Many of Iridium's Service Partners have developed mobile applications enabling common chat applications to operate over our network. Ship management companies can choose to offer unused data to crew members, enabling social connectivity via optimised applications. Remember, connected crew members are happier crew members!

Iridium Certus is a game changer for the maritime world, enabling critical business applications to connect anywhere in the world. As mentioned in the Big Data, Big Pipes post, optimising IoT data transmissions can reduce the need to increase the bandwidth. Remember, Iridium Certus delivers more megabytes for less dollars.

A frequent complaint from captains is that despite having VSAT installed, the crew are dominating the connection, therefore interrupting ship's business. Iridium Certus provides the ideal companion for VSAT, transferring critical business applications via its low-latency network. This is especially valid when combined with a Service Provider's network management device, which allows crew Internet access to continue over the VSAT connection.

Learn more about what Iridium Certus can offer you at www.IridiumCertus.com.

Disclaimer

Iridium Communications Inc. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 14:28:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
09:29aMARITIME MONDAY : Hungry for Data? Is VSAT the Only Way?
PU
01/04IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Learning from the Iridium Experts
PU
2018IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2018IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Pinnacle Stake Llc Sold 279,886 Shares of Iridium Commu..
AQ
2018MARITIME MONDAY : All You Can Eat? What About the Size of the Plate?
PU
2018IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Find the Right Iridium® Satellite Device For You in 5 E..
PU
2018IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : COO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock
AQ
2018IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Helps The Ocean Cleanup Rid the World's Oceans of Plast..
PU
2018IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Grow by Arizona State Retirement System
AQ
2018MARITIME MONDAY : A Question of Time
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 519 M
EBIT 2018 43,3 M
Net income 2018 -25,4 M
Debt 2018 1 634 M
Yield 2018 4,56%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,27x
EV / Sales 2019 6,61x
Capitalization 2 138 M
Chart IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Iridium Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 22,7 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew J. Desch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert H. Niehaus Chairman
S. Scott Smith Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas J. Fitzpatrick Director, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Steven Bernard Pfeiffer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC4.07%2 138
SES2.84%9 010
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS2.15%4 661
INMARSAT4.48%2 316
SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD-4.47%467
THAICOM PCL--.--%204
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.