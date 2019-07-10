Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Irish Residential Properties REIT    IRES   IE00BJ34P519

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT

(IRES)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 07/10 05:28:00 pm
1.7100 EUR   -0.58%
11:18aIRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT : Holdings in Company
PU
05:38aIRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT : PDMR Notification
PU
07/09IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT : Result of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Irish Residential Properties REIT : Holdings in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 11:18am EDT

Company name

Irish Res Prop REIT

Headline

Holdings in Company

RNS Number : 1352F

Irish Residential Prop REIT PLC

10 July 2019

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Irish Residential Properties Reit Plc

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ü] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

  • ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
  • ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
  • ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

City and country of registered office (if

FMR LLC

applicable):

Boston, USA

  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

09 July 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified:

10 July 2019

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

5%

1 of 6

7/10/2019, 4:01 PM

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting

% of voting rights

through financial

Total number of

rights attached

Total of both in

instruments

voting rights of

to shares (total

% (9.A + 9.B)

(total of 9.B.1 +

issuervii

of 9.A)

9.B.2)

Resulting

situation on the

date on which

5.91%

0.00%

5.91%

477,569,340

threshold was

crossed or

reached

Position of

previous

5.15%

0.00%

5.15%

notification (if

applicable)

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if

possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

28,231,065

5.91%

IE00BJ34P519

SUBTOTAL

28,231,065

5.91%

A

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Number of voting

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

rights that may be

% of

financial

Conversion

acquired if the

voting

datex

instrument

Periodxi

instrument is

rights

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL B.1

2 of 6

7/10/2019, 4:01 PM

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

% of

financial

Conversion

cash

voting

voting

datex

instrument

Period xi

settlementxii

rights

rights

SUBTOTAL

B.2

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

  • ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[ü] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

through financial

Total of both if it

if it equals or is

instruments if it

equals or is higher

Namexv

higher than the

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

notifiable

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

threshold

FMR LLC

FIAM Holdings LLC

Fidelity Instuonal

Asset Management

Trust Company

FMR LLC

Fidelity Management

& Research Company

Fidelity Management

  • Research (Japan) Limited

3 of 6

7/10/2019, 4:01 PM

FMR LLC

Fidelity Management

& Research Company

FMR Co., Inc.

FMR LLC

Fidelity Management

& Research Company

Fidelity Management

& Research (U.K.) Inc.

FMR Investment

3.12%

3.12%

Management (UK)

Limited

FMR LLC

FIAM Holdings LLC

FIAM LLC

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

12. Additional informationxvi:

Filing requirement triggered on a controlled undertaking

Done at Dublin on 10 July 2019

Notes

4 of 6

7/10/2019, 4:01 PM

i. Persons completing this form should have regard to the requirements of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 as amended (the "Regulations"), the Central Bank of Ireland's Transparency Rules (the "Transparency Rules") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/761 of 17 December 2014.

  1. Full name of the legal entity and other identifying specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).
  2. Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.
  3. This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Regulation 15(b) to (h) of the Regulations (Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC); or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Regulation 17(1) of the Regulations (Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC).

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the following list is provided as an indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;
  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of the Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;
  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;
  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Regulation 14 of the Regulations (Article 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC), under letters (a) to (d) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;
  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;
  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;
  • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).
  • Applicable in the cases provided for in Regulation 15(b) to (h) of the Regulations (Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC). This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 Directive 2004/109/EC) unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with the requirements of the Regulations and the Transparency Rules.
  1. The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.
  2. The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

5 of 6

7/10/2019, 4:01 PM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 15:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTI
11:18aIRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT : Holdings in Company
PU
05:38aIRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT : PDMR Notification
PU
07/09IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT : Result of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
07/01IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT : Block Listing Return
PU
06/19IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT : Notification of Transactions by Persons Disc..
PU
06/14IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting & Po..
PU
06/13IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT : IRES to Acquire 815 Residential Units for 2..
PU
05/28IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/22IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT : I-RES Selected as Preferred Bidder
PU
04/29IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT : Holdings in Company
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 56,2 M
EBIT 2019 68,4 M
Net income 2019 59,4 M
Debt 2019 384 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 24,4x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 21,4x
EV / Sales2020 21,1x
Capitalization 821 M
Chart IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT
Duration : Period :
Irish Residential Properties REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,67  €
Last Close Price 1,72  €
Spread / Highest target -1,16%
Spread / Average Target -3,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Margaret Sweeney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Declan Moylan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Aidan O'Hogan Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Phillip Wesley Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Joan Garahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT27.41%926
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES21.52%28 909
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL20.16%28 866
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.24.54%19 787
INVITATION HOMES INC39.19%14 385
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY27.98%13 823
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About