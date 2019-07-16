Irish Residential Properties REIT : Holdings in Company

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of
% of
financial
Conversion
cash
voting
voting
datex
instrument
Period xi
settlementxii
rights
rights
CFD
N/A
N/A
Cash
34,077,173
6.55%
SUBTOTAL
34,077,173
6.55%
B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Lansdowne Partners International Limited is the parent undertaking of Lansdowne Partners Limited which is the
First Corporate Member of Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP.
In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]N/A
Additional informationxvi:
Done at London on 15/07/2019
