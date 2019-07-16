Log in
Irish Residential Properties REIT : Holdings in Company

07/16/2019 | 08:35am EDT
Name: 1Lansdowne Partners International Limited;
Irish Residential Properties Reit PLC (SEDOL:

Company name

Irish Res Prop REIT

Headline

Holdings in Company

RNS Number : 6842F

Irish Residential Prop REIT PLC

16 July 2019

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)i

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

BJ34P51)

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

  1. An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [X ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

2Lansdowne Partners Limited; 15 Davies Street, London W1K 3AG 3Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP

  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: N/A
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 10/07/2019
  3. Date on which issuer notified: 15/07/2019
  4. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

% of voting

rights

% of voting rights

through

attached to

financial

Total of both in

shares (total of

instruments

% (9.A + 9.B)

9.A)

(total of

9.B.1 +

9.B.2)

0.10%

6.55%

6.65%

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

520,703,946

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

6.18%6.18%

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

of

shares

ISIN code

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(if possible)

IE00BJ34P519

524,154

0.10%

SUBTOTAL

A

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Exercise/

Number of voting

Type of

Expiration

rights that may be

% of

financial

Conversion

acquired if the

voting

datex

instrument

Periodxi

instrument is

rights

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

% of

financial

Conversion

cash

voting

voting

datex

instrument

Period xi

settlementxii

rights

rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

34,077,173

6.55%

SUBTOTAL

34,077,173

6.55%

B.2

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

  • ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
  1. Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
    financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Lansdowne Partners International Limited is the parent undertaking of Lansdowne Partners Limited which is the

First Corporate Member of Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP.

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

through financial

Total of both if it

if it equals or is

Namexv

instruments if it

equals or is higher

higher than the

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

notifiable

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

threshold

Lansdowne Partners

6.65%

6.65%

International Limited

Lansdowne Partners

Limited

Lansdowne Partners

6.65%

6.65%

(UK) LLP

Lansdowne European

3.14%

3.14%

Absolute Opportunities

Master Fund Limited

Lansdowne European

0.10%

3.02%

3.12%

Structural Recovery

Fund Limited

  1. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] N/A
  2. Additional informationxvi:

Done at London on 15/07/2019

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service

of Euronext Dublin.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ISEGGUGCMUPBUBQ

Disclaimer

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 12:34:08 UTC
