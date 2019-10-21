Irish Residential Properties REIT : Holdings in Company
10/21/2019 | 11:41am EDT
RNS Number : 6065Q
Irish Residential Prop REIT PLC
21 October 2019
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland) i
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii : Irish Residential Properties Reit PLC (SEDOL: BJ34P51)
Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
iv :
Name: 1Lansdowne Partners International
Limited;
2Lansdowne Partners Limited;
3Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
15 Davies Street, London W1K 3AG
Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v : N/A
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 15/10/2019
Date on which issuer notified: 18/10/2019
Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3%
Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights
% of voting
Total of both in %
Total number of
attached to shares
rights
(9.A + 9.B)
voting rights of
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
viii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type
Number of voting rights
ix
% of voting rights
of
shares
ISIN code
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
(if possible)
IE00BJ34P519
492,493
0.09%
SUBTOTAL
A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the
Regulations
Number of voting
Type of
Expiration
Exercise/
rights that may be
% of
financial
acquired if the
voting
date
x
Conversion Period
xi
instrument
instrument is
rights
exercised/converted.
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to
SUBTOTAL B.2
33,421,200
6.42%
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box) :
] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding
directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
xiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or
the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling
natural person or legal entity
xiv:
Lansdowne Partners International Limited is the parent undertaking of Lansdowne Partners Limited which is the
First Corporate Member of Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP.
% of voting rights
% of voting rights if
through financial
Total of both if it
Name
xv
it equals or is
instruments if it
equals or is higher
higher than the
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
notifiable threshold
than the notifiable
threshold
threshold
Lansdowne Partners
6.51%
6.51%
International Limited
Lansdowne Partners
Limited
Lansdowne Partners
6.51%
6.51%
(UK) LLP
Lansdowne European
3.14%
3.14%
Absolute Opportunities
Master Fund Limited
Lansdowne European
0.09%
2.89%
2.98%
Structural Recovery
Fund Limited
11. In case of proxy voting: [
name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [ date] N/A
12. Additional information
xvi:
Done at London on 18/10/2019
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 15:40:09 UTC
