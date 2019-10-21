Irish Residential Properties REIT : Holdings in Company

10/21/2019 https://direct.euronext.com/AnnouncementRNSDetails.aspx?id=14274243 Company name Irish Res Prop REIT Headline Holdings in Company

RNS Number : 6065Q

Irish Residential Prop REIT PLC

21 October 2019

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)i

Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii : Irish Residential Properties Reit PLC (SEDOL: BJ34P51) Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify) iii :

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :