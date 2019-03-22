Log in
Irish Residential Properties REIT : IRES 2018 Annual Report

03/22/2019 | 03:55am EDT

Company name Headline

Irish Res Prop REIT IRES 2018 Annual Report

RNS Number : 6482T

Irish Residential Prop REIT PLC 22 March 2019

22 March 2019

2018 Annual Report

Irish Residen�al Proper�es REIT plc (the "Company") announces that the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Annual Report") is now available on the Company's website at www.iresreit.ie.

A copy of the Annual Report has been submi�ed to Euronext Dublin and will be available for inspec�on at:

Company Announcement Oﬃce

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street Dublin 2

Ireland

Tel: +353 (0) 1 617 4200

For further informa�on please contact: For Investor Rela�ons:

Irish Residen�al Proper�es REIT plc Margaret Sweeney, Chief Execu�ve Oﬃcer + 353 (0) 1 557 0974

For Media Requests: Q4PR

Gerry O'Sullivan + 353 87 2597644

About Irish Residen�al Proper�es REIT plc

Irish Residen�al Proper�es REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") listed on Euronext Dublin. The Company is the ﬁrst REIT established in Ireland primarily focused on residen�al rental accommoda�ons. The Company will con�nue to seek to acquire, hold, manage and develop investments primarily focused on residen�al rental accommoda�ons in Ireland. The Company's asset count is 2,895 residen�al units, including 164 forward purchase units due by 2021. Further informa�on in respect of the Company can be obtained from the Company's website at www.iresreit.ie.

Note on forward-looking informa�on

This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement.

This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertain�es because they relate to expecta�ons, beliefs, projec�ons, future plans and strategies, an�cipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning ma�ers that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertain�es and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or the industry in which it operates, to be materially diﬀerent from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. The Company will not undertake any obliga�on to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reﬂect future events, circumstances, unan�cipated events, new informa�on or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ISECKDDDOBKDDNB

Disclaimer

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 07:54:07 UTC
