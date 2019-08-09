Irish Residential Properties REIT : Interim Report and Financial Statement

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES" or the "Company"), an Irish real estate investment company
focused on residential rental accommodation, today issues its Group1 interim results for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.
Key Financial Highlights
Strong financial performance:
17.6% increase in Net Rental Income to €22.7 million (30 June 2018: € 19.3 million) and an improvement in net rental income margin to 81.6% (2018: 80.3%).
Increase in EPRA Earnings for the period ended 30 June 2019 of 17.7% to €15.3 million (30 June 2018: €13.0 million) and basic EPRA EPS up 12.9% to 3.5 cents, (30 June 2018: 3.1 cents.)
EPRA NAV per share up 3.5% to 146.9 cents (31 December 2018: 142.0 cents), post payment of a 3.0 cent per share dividend (€13.0 million) on 29 March 2019.
A €22.5 million increase in the fair value of investment properties due to revaluation.
Profit for the period was €34.1 million (30 June 2018: €69.5 million) and basic EPS is 7.8 cents (30
June 2018: 16.5 cents.)
Intention to declare an interim dividend of 2.7 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Group gearing of 38.6% as at 30 June 2019, within LTV policy of 45.0%.
Commenting on the results, Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer, said:
"Building from our successful year in 2018, I-RES continues to deliver strong growth in H1, 2019. We delivered a profit of €34.1m for the period, which included a €22.5 million increase in the fair value of our investment properties. Since I-RES was established in 2007, we have invested a total of €1.035 billion in the Irish housing market resulting in an overall supply of 3,884 professionally managed units (this includes our recent Marathon acquisition). Our long term commitment to the Irish market is now well established and we are well underpinned for future growth. The strategy we are deploying is delivering both for our shareholders and for the Irish economy.
The first six months of 2019 have been busy on a number of fronts:
We continued our investment in the supply of apartments and houses for rent in line with our strategy, through a combination of acquisitions and new developments. As at 30 June 2019, our portfolio had increased to 2,771 residential units with a further 298 units contracted at 30 June 2019 under pre-purchase contracts and development. Together with the recently announced acquisition of the Marathon Portfolio of 815 units, this will increase our portfolio to 3,884 units, representing growth of c.45% since December 2018. In addition IRES has the potential opportunity to invest in delivering 628 units on owned sites, 200 of which have planning permission with 428 units at Rockbrook in the planning process, awaiting decision.
We completed the refinancing of our debt facilities during April 2019 with a new Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility of €450 million in April 2019 and increased this to €600 million in June 2019, to part finance the Marathon acquisition and other purchase contracts. This facility is at a lower interest cost than the previous facility and extends the maturity to 2024, with options to extend further to 2026.
We successfully completed a Placing of 86.55 million new shares with shareholders, raising net proceeds of approximately €131million to support the funding of our growth strategy
including the acquisition of the Marathon Portfolio.
We are also delighted to report continued strong operating metrics and supported by Ires Fund Management's strong operations platform, we expect to integrate the Marathon portfolio and other developments efficiently and effectively to provide a professionally managed service to our new tenants and a desirable standard of living for everyone. This will enable us to continue delivering value for our stakeholders."
This report ("Report") incorporates the financial information of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, IRES Residential Properties Limited, together referred to as the "Group", for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.
Financial and Operating Highlights
For the six months ended
30 June 2019
30 June 2018
Operating Performance
Revenue from Investment Properties (€ millions)
27.8
24.1
Net Rental Income (€ millions)
22.7
19.3
EPRA Earnings (€ millions)
15.3
13.0
EPRA Earnings per share (cents)(2)
3.5
3.1
Profit (€ millions)
34.1
69.5
Basic EPS (cents)
7.8
16.5
Portfolio Performance
Total Number of Residential Units at period end
2,771
2,608
Overall Portfolio Occupancy Rate(2)
98.3%
98.7%
Overall Portfolio Average Monthly Rent (€)(2)
1,598
1,539
Gross Yield at Fair Value(1)(2)
6.0%
6.2%
As at
30 June 2019 31 December 2018
Liquidity and Leverage
Total Property Value (€ millions)
989.5
921.3
Net Asset Value (€ millions)
705.5
618.7
EPRA Net Asset Value (€ millions)
707.0
619.6
Basic NAV per share (cents)
147.7
142.5
EPRA NAV per share (cents)(2)
146.9
142.0
Group Total Gearing(3)
38.6%
33.6%
Other
Market Capitalisation (€ millions)
805.2
586.1
Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic
437,512,043
427,164,632
Outstanding Number of Shares
477,569,340
434,153,946
Excluding fair value of development land and investment properties under development.
For definitions, method of calculation and other details, refer to pages 22 to 24 of Business Performance Measures under the Business Review section of the Investment Manager's Review.
For definitions, method of calculation and other details, refer to page 22 of Liquidity and Financial Condition under the Operational and Financial Results.
Continued investment in portfolio growth and operational excellence supported by strong market fundamentals
Continued growth in our revenue from investment properties to €27.8 million for the six months was driven by the addition of new rental units, consistently high occupancies and rents growth.
The Group has achieved residential occupancy levels of 98.3% as at 30 June 2019 (June 2018:
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 06:50:08 UTC