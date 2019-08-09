Irish Residential Properties REIT : Interim Report and Financial Statement

Please click on the following link to view the PDF version of this document

Condensed Consolidated Interim of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive

9 August 2019

LATEST RESULTS

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2019

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES" or the "Company"), an Irish real estate investment company

focused on residential rental accommodation, today issues its Group1 interim results for the period from 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.

Key Financial Highlights

Strong financial performance:

17.6% increase in Net Rental Income to €22.7 million (30 June 2018: € 19.3 million) and an improvement in net rental income margin to 81.6% (2018: 80.3%).

Increase in EPRA Earnings for the period ended 30 June 2019 of 17.7% to €15.3 million (30 June 2018: €13.0 million) and basic EPRA EPS up 12.9% to 3.5 cents, (30 June 2018: 3.1 cents.)

EPRA NAV per share up 3.5% to 146.9 cents (31 December 2018: 142.0 cents), post payment of a 3.0 cent per share dividend (€13.0 million) on 29 March 2019.

A €22.5 million increase in the fair value of investment properties due to revaluation.

Profit for the period was €34.1 million (30 June 2018: €69.5 million) and basic EPS is 7.8 cents (30

June 2018: 16.5 cents.)

Intention to declare an interim dividend of 2.7 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Group gearing of 38.6% as at 30 June 2019, within LTV policy of 45.0%.

Commenting on the results, Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"Building from our successful year in 2018, I-RES continues to deliver strong growth in H1, 2019. We delivered a profit of €34.1m for the period, which included a €22.5 million increase in the fair value of our investment properties. Since I-RES was established in 2007, we have invested a total of €1.035 billion in the Irish housing market resulting in an overall supply of 3,884 professionally managed units (this includes our recent Marathon acquisition). Our long term commitment to the Irish market is now well established and we are well underpinned for future growth. The strategy we are deploying is delivering both for our shareholders and for the Irish economy.

The first six months of 2019 have been busy on a number of fronts:

We continued our investment in the supply of apartments and houses for rent in line with our strategy, through a combination of acquisitions and new developments. As at 30 June 2019, our portfolio had increased to 2,771 residential units with a further 298 units contracted at 30 June 2019 under pre-purchase contracts and development. Together with the recently announced acquisition of the Marathon Portfolio of 815 units, this will increase our portfolio to 3,884 units, representing growth of c.45% since December 2018. In addition IRES has the potential opportunity to invest in delivering 628 units on owned sites, 200 of which have planning permission with 428 units at Rockbrook in the planning process, awaiting decision.

pre-purchase contracts and development. Together with the recently announced acquisition of the Marathon Portfolio of 815 units, this will increase our portfolio to 3,884 units, representing growth of c.45% since December 2018. In addition IRES has the potential opportunity to invest in delivering 628 units on owned sites, 200 of which have planning permission with 428 units at Rockbrook in the planning process, awaiting decision. We completed the refinancing of our debt facilities during April 2019 with a new Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility of €450 million in April 2019 and increased this to €600 million in June 2019, to part finance the Marathon acquisition and other purchase contracts. This facility is at a lower interest cost than the previous facility and extends the maturity to 2024, with options to extend further to 2026.

We successfully completed a Placing of 86.55 million new shares with shareholders, raising net proceeds of approximately €131million to support the funding of our growth strategy

including the acquisition of the Marathon Portfolio.

We are also delighted to report continued strong operating metrics and supported by Ires Fund Management's strong operations platform, we expect to integrate the Marathon portfolio and other developments efficiently and effectively to provide a professionally managed service to our new tenants and a desirable standard of living for everyone. This will enable us to continue delivering value for our stakeholders."