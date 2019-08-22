Irish Residential Properties REIT : Planning Approval received for 428 unit residential scheme at Rockbrook in Sandyford, Dublin 18

Company name Irish Res Prop REIT Headline Rockbrook 428 Residential Unit Planning Approval

RNS Number : 8521J

Irish Residential Prop REIT PLC

22 August 2019

22 August 2019

Planning Approval received for 428 unit residential scheme

at Rockbrook in Sandyford, Dublin 18.

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I•RES" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that An Bord Pleanála, (The Planning Board in Ireland), has notified the Company of its decision to grant planning permission for its 428 unit residential development at Rockbrook in Sandyford, Dublin 18, through the Strategic Housing Development planning process. The permission provides for a scheme consisting of 428 apartments in two blocks (32 studio apartments, 122 one-bedroom apartments, 251 two- bedroom apartments and 23 three-bedroom apartments), a crèche, 4 local retail/commercial units and residents communal space. The Rockbrook site benefits from partially completed below-ground infrastructure and car parking, and is adjacent to the Company's existing assets in Sandyford as well as excellent transportation links to Dublin City Centre including the Luas light rail service.

The grant of planning permission for the development of the Rockbrook site has been a key strategic objective of the Company. Following this approval, I•RES now has planning permission for a total of 628 units on its existing sites and will, during the coming months, progress detailed design and construction evaluation phases for these projects.

Commenting on the planning approval, Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer of I•RES said: "The receipt of planning permission for the development of our site at Rockbrook in Sandyford, Dublin 18 was a key strategic objective for our growth strategy. We engaged in a detailed pre-submissionprocess to ensure that the application met all of the requirements for a Strategic Housing Development including extensive engagement with Dún Laoghaire-RathdownCounty Council to understand its priorities and objectives for the locality. We are delighted to have achieved this key milestone and the opportunity to provide additional supply of residential accommodation for rental in the Sandyford area."

For further information please contact:

For Investor Relations:

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Margaret Sweeney, CEO

+ 353 (0) 1 557 0974

For Media Requests: Q4PR

Gerry O'Sullivan + 353 87 2597644

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc