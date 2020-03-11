Irish Residential Properties REIT : Private Placement

3/11/2020 Market News

NatWest Markets plc and HSBC Securi es (USA) Inc. acted as joint placement agents on this transacon.

Margaret Sweeney, I●RES Chief Execuve Oﬃcer, commented:

"We are very pleased to have completed successfully our ﬁrst Notes Private Placement which was heavily oversubscribed and reﬂects the strong support of investors for the Company. The closing of this transacvon is part of our proacve ﬁnancing strategy to reduce the cost and signiﬁcantly extend the maturity of our debt facili]es as well as diversifying the range of debt providers to the Company. This also gives the Company access to a broader range of funding opons in the future to support the Company's growth strategy."

About Irish Residenal Properes REIT plc

Irish Residenal Properes REIT plc, is a leading Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") listed on Euronext Dublin. The Company is the ﬁrst REIT established in Ireland primarily focused on residenal rental accommodaons. The Company will connue to seek to acquire, hold, manage and develop investments primarily focused on residenal rental accommodaons in Ireland. The Company currently owns 3,692 residenal units with an addional 193 units due for delivery between now and 2021 under pre-purchase contracts. The Company also has planning approval to develop an addional 627 residenal units on its exisng sites. Further informaon in respect of the Company can be obtained from the Company's website at www.iresreit.ie.

