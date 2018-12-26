Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Irkut NPK OAO    IRKT   RU0006752979

IRKUT NPK OAO (IRKT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- RUB   --.--%
2017Aeroflot says new Russian jet 'serious' competitor to Boeing, Airbus
RE
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Irkut NPK : Corporation completed construction of the third MC-21-300 flight test aircraft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 10:25am CET

Irkut Corporation (a UAC member) completed construction of the third MC-21-300, intended for flight tests. On December 25, the aircraft was transferred from the final assembly shop to the flight test unit of Irkutsk aviation plant - a branch of Irkut Corporation.

Testing results of the first MC-21-300 aircraft passing certification tests were taken into account in the production of the new aircraft.

The components and units of the fourth flight test aircraft are being assembled at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant.

Currently, two MC-21-300 aircraft are taking part in flight certification tests at the airfield of Flight Test Institute named after M.M. Gromov.

The aircraft for static testing is tested in Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI). In December, the MC-21-300 aircraft fuselage was delivered here, which, after assembling the airframe, will join endurance tests.

President of UAC and Irkut Corporation Yuri Slusar said: 'In 2018 flight and ground certification tests of aircraft prototype confirmed the main design solutions. UAC enterprises have begun to manufacture parts and units of MC-21-300 aircraft intended for customer's delivery. Joining to the flight tests of new aircraft and production intensification of mass-produced airplanes are the main tasks of 2019. '

'We can confidently say that 2018 turned out to be productive for the aircraft industry. Construction of the new aircraft and certification tests of the first aircraft confirm that the MC-21 program is developing steadily. As part of the program, a deep modernization of aircraft manufacturing enterprises was carried out, new high-tech companies were created, an environment for development of promising civil aviation projects was formed, ' - mentioned Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

Disclaimer

Irkut Corporation published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 09:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRKUT NPK OAO
10:25aIRKUT NPK : Corporation completed construction of the third MC-21-300 flight tes..
PU
12/03IRKUT NPK : The fuselage of MC-21-300 aircraft delivered to Zhukovsky
PU
09/26IRKUT NPK : EASA flight test team will participate in certification tests of MC-..
PU
08/31IRKUT NPK : MC-21-300 aircraft has performed a maiden landing in the dark
PU
07/20IRKUT NPK : The second MC-21-300 test aircraft has flown nonstop from Irkutsk to..
PU
07/11IRKUT NPK : The second MC-21 aircraft continues flying tests in new painting
PU
07/11IRKUT NPK : production `unaffected` after plant suffers fire
AQ
07/03IRKUT NPK : Development and Delivery of an Electromagnetic Lock for Passenger, S..
AQ
06/29IRKUT NPK : Spare Parts for Buses Kia Granbird
AQ
06/28IRKUT NPK : The Contract for the Supply of Paints and Varnishes for 2018
AQ
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Yury Borisovich Slyusar Chairman & President
Oleg Fedorovich Demchenko Director
Anatoly Petrovich Isaiykin Director
Vladimir Sergeyevich Mikhaylov Director
Igor Yakovlevich Ozar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRKUT NPK OAO0
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-20.00%91 674
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-23.62%72 969
GENERAL DYNAMICS-27.15%44 568
RAYTHEON-21.92%43 119
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-26.29%40 842
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.