Irkut NPK : EASA flight test team will participate in certification tests of MC-21-300

Two test pilots and a flight test engineer of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) completed training procedures and obtained Russian permission to fly for the certification campaign of MC-21-300 aircraft.

At the first stage of training, the EASA specialists studied the MC-21-300 design and Flight Crew Operation Manual. The following procedures were performed on the simulators and test benches:

- take-off, approach and landing using both landing systems and visual approaches;

- handling qualities and controllability characteristics of MC-21-300 aircraft in various control modes within the entire range of admissible operating altitudes, speeds, weights and centres of gravity;

- actions in case of emergency;

- approaching high angles of attack, when the stall warning activates.

On completion of the theoretical and simulator training, the EASA specialists performed their familiarization flights. During the flights they gain familiarity with the basic characteristics of the stability and controllability of the aircraft, landing approach and go around procedures, including simulation of one engine failure.

The theoretical and practical training of the EASA specialists was provided by test pilots and leading engineers of the Flight Test Facility of the Yakovlev Design Bureau, a branch of the Irkut Corporation.

As Oleg Kononenko, the Hero of Russia and test pilot of the Yakovlev Design Bureau, stated, 'thanks their vast experience, our European colleagues mastered control of MC-21-300 within a short period.'

Participation of EASA test crews in testing of the new aircraft is a prerequisite to its validation by EASA.

***

The new Russian short-medium range, narrow-body, commercial MC-21 aircraft is being certified in accordance with both Russian and foreign standards. The application for type certificate of MC-21-300 aircraft was submitted to EASA in August, 2016. MC-21 validation is currently underway in 18 panels, established jointly with EASA.