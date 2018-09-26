Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Irkut NPK OAO    IRKT   RU0006752979

IRKUT NPK OAO (IRKT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Irkut NPK : EASA flight test team will participate in certification tests of MC-21-300

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 09:46am CEST

Two test pilots and a flight test engineer of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) completed training procedures and obtained Russian permission to fly for the certification campaign of MC-21-300 aircraft.

At the first stage of training, the EASA specialists studied the MC-21-300 design and Flight Crew Operation Manual. The following procedures were performed on the simulators and test benches:

- take-off, approach and landing using both landing systems and visual approaches;

- handling qualities and controllability characteristics of MC-21-300 aircraft in various control modes within the entire range of admissible operating altitudes, speeds, weights and centres of gravity;

- actions in case of emergency;

- approaching high angles of attack, when the stall warning activates.

On completion of the theoretical and simulator training, the EASA specialists performed their familiarization flights. During the flights they gain familiarity with the basic characteristics of the stability and controllability of the aircraft, landing approach and go around procedures, including simulation of one engine failure.

The theoretical and practical training of the EASA specialists was provided by test pilots and leading engineers of the Flight Test Facility of the Yakovlev Design Bureau, a branch of the Irkut Corporation.

As Oleg Kononenko, the Hero of Russia and test pilot of the Yakovlev Design Bureau, stated, 'thanks their vast experience, our European colleagues mastered control of MC-21-300 within a short period.'

Participation of EASA test crews in testing of the new aircraft is a prerequisite to its validation by EASA.

***

The new Russian short-medium range, narrow-body, commercial MC-21 aircraft is being certified in accordance with both Russian and foreign standards. The application for type certificate of MC-21-300 aircraft was submitted to EASA in August, 2016. MC-21 validation is currently underway in 18 panels, established jointly with EASA.

Disclaimer

Irkut Corporation published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 07:45:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IRKUT NPK OAO
09:46aIRKUT NPK : EASA flight test team will participate in certification tests of MC-..
PU
08/31IRKUT NPK : MC-21-300 aircraft has performed a maiden landing in the dark
PU
07/20IRKUT NPK : The second MC-21-300 test aircraft has flown nonstop from Irkutsk to..
PU
07/11IRKUT NPK : The second MC-21 aircraft continues flying tests in new painting
PU
07/11IRKUT NPK : production `unaffected` after plant suffers fire
AQ
07/03IRKUT NPK : Development and Delivery of an Electromagnetic Lock for Passenger, S..
AQ
06/29IRKUT NPK : Spare Parts for Buses Kia Granbird
AQ
06/28IRKUT NPK : The Contract for the Supply of Paints and Varnishes for 2018
AQ
06/23IRKUT NPK : Supply of Control Panels for Airplane Systems for Aircraft of the Ms..
AQ
06/23IRKUT NPK : Supply of a Complete Ceiling Console for Ms-21 Family Aircraft
AQ
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Yury Borisovich Slyusar Chairman & President
Oleg Fedorovich Demchenko Director
Anatoly Petrovich Isaiykin Director
Vladimir Sergeyevich Mikhaylov Director
Igor Yakovlevich Ozar Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IRKUT NPK OAO0
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.37%112 285
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.01%96 136
GENERAL DYNAMICS0.59%60 095
RAYTHEON9.23%57 725
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION2.44%53 301
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.