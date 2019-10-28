Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IRobot Corporation    IRBT

IROBOT CORPORATION

(IRBT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of iRobot Corporation Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 02:09pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased iRobot Corporation (“iRobot” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRBT) securities between November 21, 2016 and October 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). iRobot investors have until December 23, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their iRobot investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On April 23, 2019, after the market closed, the Company announced quarterly revenues that were below analyst expectations and disclosed increased inventory levels of 140 days in inventory (“DII”), compared to 101 DII the prior year period.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $30.15, or over 23%, to close at $100.42 per share on April 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 23, 2019, after the market closed, the Company lowered its full-year guidance, expecting revenue between $1.2 billion and $1.25 billion, from prior guidance between $1.28 billion and $1.31 billion.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $15.12, or nearly 17%, to close at $74.51 per share on July 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

On October 22, 2019, after the market closed, the Company lowered the high-end of its full-year revenue guidance from $1.25 billion to $1.21 billion, due to its rollback of price increases after a “suboptimal” customer response. iRobot also reported increased inventory levels of $248 million or 149 DII, compared the prior year period of $161 million or 113 DII.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.97, or over 9%, to close at $49.06 per share on October 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) iRobot's explosive growth was not based on increased demand, expanding margins, and product innovations, as it claimed, but rather based on channel stuffing; (2) the Company attempted to conceal its actions by acquiring its distributors in Europe and Asia; (3) these acquisitions were designed to clean up the company's global inventory and mask falling demand; and (4) that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased iRobot securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IROBOT CORPORATION
02:09pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
10/26IROBOT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action ..
PR
10/25IROBOT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER L : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
10/25KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces the Filing of an Investor Securit..
BU
10/25GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of iRobot Corpor..
BU
10/25Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of iRobot Co..
BU
10/25IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
10/25IROBOT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Acti..
BU
10/24The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against iR..
BU
10/24KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Files A Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 202 M
EBIT 2019 86,7 M
Net income 2019 76,4 M
Finance 2019 117 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 1 400 M
Chart IROBOT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
iRobot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IROBOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 56,50  $
Last Close Price 49,77  $
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Colin M. Angle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alison Dean CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Tim Saeger Chief Research & Development Officer & EVP
Chris Jones Chief Technology Officer
Deborah G. Ellinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IROBOT CORPORATION-40.57%1 339
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%36 320
AMPHENOL CORPORATION23.71%30 277
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%24 183
CORNING INCORPORATED0.99%23 262
HEXAGON17.92%18 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group