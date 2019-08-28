Log in
iRobot : Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences

08/28/2019 | 06:56am EDT

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), the leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in September.

Date:

September 4, 2019

Conference:

Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

Location:

New York City, NY

Presentation Time:

9:30 a.m. ET

Event URL:

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/citi-2019-global-technology-conference  

iRobot executives:

Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer 
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations



Date:

September 5, 2019

Conference:

Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference  

Location:

Minneapolis, MN

Event URL:

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/dougherty-company-institutional-investor-conference

iRobot executives:

Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer 
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations



Date:

September 11, 2019

Conference:

Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference

Location:

Dana Point, CA  

Presentation Time:

3:10 p.m. PT (6:10 p.m. ET)

Event URL:

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/morgan-stanley-7th-annual-laguna-conference  

iRobot executives:

Alison Dean, EVP and chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations





Date:

September 12, 2019

Conference:

Raymond James The Connected Consumer Conference

Location:

San Francisco, CA

Event URL:

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/raymond-james-connected-consumer-conference  

iRobot executives:

Alison Dean, EVP and chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

iRobot logo. (PRNewsfoto/iRobot Corp.)

About iRobot Corporation
iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 25 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irobot-announces-participation-in-september-investor-conferences-300907502.html

SOURCE iRobot Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
