iRobot : Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), the leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in September.

Date: September 4, 2019 Conference: Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference Location: New York City, NY Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. ET Event URL: https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/citi-2019-global-technology-conference iRobot executives: Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations



Date: September 5, 2019 Conference: Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference Location: Minneapolis, MN Event URL: https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/dougherty-company-institutional-investor-conference iRobot executives: Colin Angle, chairman and chief executive officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations



Date: September 11, 2019 Conference: Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference Location: Dana Point, CA Presentation Time: 3:10 p.m. PT (6:10 p.m. ET) Event URL: https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/morgan-stanley-7th-annual-laguna-conference iRobot executives: Alison Dean, EVP and chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations







Date: September 12, 2019 Conference: Raymond James The Connected Consumer Conference Location: San Francisco, CA Event URL: https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/raymond-james-connected-consumer-conference iRobot executives: Alison Dean, EVP and chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

About iRobot Corporation

iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 25 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

