iRobot : Announces Participation in Upcoming Raymond James 2019 Technology Investors Conference

0
12/02/2019 | 09:01am EST

BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), the leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Raymond James 2019 Technology Investors Conference.  Pertinent details include:

iRobot logo. (PRNewsfoto/iRobot Corp.)

Date:      

December 10, 2019

Conference:                         

Raymond James 2019 Technology Investors Conference

Location:                               

NYC, NY

Presentation Time:             

3:00 p.m. ET

Event URL:                          

https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-raymond-james-2019-technology-investors-conference     

iRobot executives:              

Alison Dean, EVP and chief financial officer 


Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

About iRobot Corporation
iRobot, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 25 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irobot-announces-participation-in-upcoming-raymond-james-2019-technology-investors-conference-300965609.html

SOURCE iRobot Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
