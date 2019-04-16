Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  IRobot Corporation    IRBT

IROBOT CORPORATION

(IRBT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

iRobot : Schedules First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 09:01am EDT

BEDFORD, Mass., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, announced today it will issue its first-quarter 2019 financial results after market close on April 23.

iRobot logo. (PRNewsfoto/iRobot Corp.)

iRobot will host a live webcast and conference call, open to all interested investors, to review first-quarter 2019 financial results and outlook for 2019 financial performance on Wednesday, April 24. The earnings press release will be posted at http://investor.irobot.com/news-releases?_ga=2.6116275.1414960048.1555350187-142556974.1506451862 and the conference call prepared remarks document will be accessible on the event section of the company's website at http://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/q1-2019-irobot-corp-earnings-conference-call.

Pertinent details include:

Date:

Wednesday, April 24



Time:

8:30 a.m. ET



Call-In Number:

213-358-0894



Passcode:

9766025

A live, audio broadcast of the conference call also will be available at http://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/q1-2019-irobot-corp-earnings-conference-call. An archived version of the broadcast will be available on the same website shortly after the conclusion of the live event. A replay of the telephone conference call will be available through April 30, and can be accessed by dialing 404-537-3406, passcode 9766025.

About iRobot Corp. 
iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 25 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irobot-schedules-first-quarter-2019-earnings-call-300832441.html

SOURCE iRobot Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IROBOT CORPORATION
09:01aIROBOT : Schedules First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
PR
04/03IROBOT : Leading Roboticists Celebrate 10th Anniversary of National Robotics Wee..
PU
03/25IROBOT : Stake Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
AQ
03/20Service Robotics Market Outlook 2025 | Top Key Players - Kuka AG, Irobot, Kon..
AQ
03/15IROBOT : IRBT) COO Sells $1,742,069.76 in Stock
AQ
02/28IROBOT : CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
02/14IROBOT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/07IROBOT : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/06IROBOT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06IROBOT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About